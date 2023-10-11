Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UK announces new $122 million military aid package for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller October 11, 2023 9:17 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets with U.K. Defense Minister Grant Shapps on Sept. 28, 2023 in Kyiv. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)
The U.K. Defense Ministry revealed plans for a new package of military support for Ukraine using £100 million (about $122 million) from the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), according to a press release on Oct. 11.

The package will include a variety of military equipment that can be used to breach minefields, as well as the provision of the multi-use MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin, a remote-controlled air-defense system that also has the capability to defend against ground threats. Exact details on the rest of the package's content were not yet specified.

U.K Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that the package will help "protect civilians from Putin’s barbaric bombing campaign," as well as assist in offensive capabilities against minefields and other Russian defenses. He also reiterated that the "U.K.’s support for Ukraine and their most urgent needs is unwavering."

The press release noted that as of Oct. 11, the IFU has contributed  £785 million (about $965 million) to Ukraine, raised together in an international coalition with Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, and Sweden.

Earlier on Oct. 11, it was reported that the U.S. will soon announce a $200 military aid package for Ukraine, amid increasing concerns that support for Ukraine has become politicized in the country.

In September, the U.S. Congress did not include more aid to Ukraine as part of a bill passed to keep the federal government operating.

Author: Nate Ostiller
