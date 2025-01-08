Skip to content
Biden’s final $500 million Ukraine military aid to be announced on Jan. 9, VOA reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 8, 2025 9:22 PM 2 min read
President Joe Biden addresses the Classroom to Career Summit in the East Room of the White House on Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The final military aid package from the Biden administration to Ukraine, amounting to $500 million, is set to be officially announced on Jan. 9, Voice of America correspondent Carla Babb reported on Jan. 8 from Ramstein Air Base.

The package, drawn from the Pentagon’s existing stockpile under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) program, is expected to be the last from the outgoing administration before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Despite previous commitments to exhaust the remaining PDA funds, approximately $3.8 billion will remain unused, according to the Pentagon, leaving the funds at the disposal of the incoming administration.

Trump and his team have been vocal critics of U.S. financial support for Ukraine. Michael Waltz, Trump’s incoming National Security Advisor, said on Dec. 15 that "a blank check... just isn’t a strategy."

In a Jan. 5 interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to work with the incoming U.S. administration. He proposed that Ukraine purchase U.S. weapons using $300 billion in frozen Russian assets.

Despite previously criticizing U.S. aid for Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 21, citing undisclosed sources, that Trump may not halt U.S. military support for Ukraine.

While Zelensky remains committed to pursuing a diplomatic resolution by 2025, the incoming Trump administration’s approach to the conflict and its impact on military aid remains unclear.

Zelensky addresses Trump’s comments on NATO, stresses security guarantees
The Ukrainian president argued that the absence of NATO membership and concrete security guarantees contributed to Russia’s decision to launch the full-scale invasion.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
News Feed

5:10 PM
Interview

Garry Kasparov on modern Russian empire.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan discusses with Garry Kasparov, Russian chess grandmaster and political activist based in the U.S., the current state of Russia, its continued pursuit of empire and the failures of the Russian opposition to create meaningful change.
9:29 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 13 over past day.

Russia launched 64 Shahed-type attack drones and various dummy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Air defenses shot down 41 drones over nine different oblasts, while 22 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, three flew to Russia, and one to Belarus, according to the statement.
