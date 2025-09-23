KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
War update

Ukraine war latest: Trump says NATO should down Russian aircraft violating allied airspace

6 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine war latest: Trump says NATO should down Russian aircraft violating allied airspace
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on Sept. 23, 2025 in New York City, United States. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Key developments on Sept. 23:

  • Trump says NATO should down Russian aircraft violating allied airspace
  • Zelensky, Trump meet in New York amid surging Russia-NATO tensions
  • Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities in Bryansk, Samara oblasts, military claims
  • Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow throughout the night, mayor says
  • Russia not close to encirclement of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast despite claims, expert says

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 23 that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate their airspace.

When asked whether NATO allies should fire on Russian planes entering their territory, Trump replied: "Yes, I do."

He was speaking at a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

Russia has violated the airspace of several NATO member states in recent weeks, including Poland, Romania, and Estonia. On Sept. 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace before being intercepted by NATO aircraft.

Asked further by a reporter on whether the U.S. would back NATO allies if they shot down a Russian aircraft, Trump said: "That depends on the circumstances. We are very strong toward NATO."

Earlier on Sept. 23, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a CBS interview that NATO had not discussed shooting down Russian jets unless they were attacking. He said NATO's response to such intrusions has been to intercept the aircraft, and that this practice would continue.

Is NATO already at war with Russia? It depends who you ask
Even before Russia sent more than 20 drones into Poland’s airspace earlier this month, some world leaders were sounding the alarm about the state of the ever-deteriorating relations between Moscow and the rest of Europe. “We are already in conflict with Russia,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Aug. 29, denouncing the Kremlin’s attacks on his country’s infrastructure and attempts to undermine the country’s social stability and public opinion. Russia has been waging a hybrid war against
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image

Zelensky, Trump meet in New York amid surging Russia-NATO tensions

President Volodymyr Zelensky met his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23.

The meeting, their fourth since Trump returned to office in January, comes amid rising tensions between NATO and Moscow over Russian aerial incursions into allied countries, while the U.S. push to broker peace in Ukraine has stalled.

"We have great respect for the fight Ukraine is putting up. It is pretty amazing," Trump told journalists. "We have a lot of meetings scheduled today going pretty late into the night, but this is an important one."

Asked about progress since his last meeting with Zelensky, Trump pointed to the state of Russia's economy and Ukraine's resilience. "Well, the biggest progress is that the Russian economy is terrible right now. It's crashing. And frankly, Ukraine is doing a very good job of stopping this very large army. It's pretty amazing," Trump said.

"This was supposed to be quick, three or four days, but it's been three and a half years of very hard fighting. Russia doesn't look very distinguished," American president added, saying the war looks like "it's not going to end for a long time."

The Ukrainian president spoke about developments on the battlefield, saying Ukrainian troops had advanced some 360 kilometers (223 miles) in recent weeks and inflicted losses on Russian forces.

"Thanks to our soldiers, we have this possibility, this opportunity, and we will continue until Russia stops this war," Zelensky said.

Estonia ready to down Russian aircraft if necessary, foreign minister says
“The message must be unequivocal: future violations will meet a response — including, if necessary, the interception and downing of intruding aircraft. This is not only about defending Estonia’s borders — it’s about defending NATO’s borders,” Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image

Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities in Bryansk, Samara oblasts, military claims

Ukrainian forces struck the 8-N linear production dispatching station near the village of Naitopovichi in Russia's Bryansk Oblast overnight on Sept. 23, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

The news comes as Ukraine escalates attacks against Russian oil infrastructure, a key source of revenue helping Moscow fund its all-out invasion.

The Bryansk Oblast facility is part of the main oil pipeline system 8-N — Stalnoy Kon (Steel Horse) linear production dispatching station and is considered strategically important for supplying fuel to the Russian military.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted Russian energy infrastructure in the area of Naitopovichi, a village some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border.

In a separate attack, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces again targeted the Samara dispatching station in Russia's Samara Oblast.

The facility blends high- and low-sulfur crude oil from various fields to produce the Urals export-grade oil. Samara Oblast lies some 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

Ukraine has a massive new sea drone, could threaten Russia’s Crimean Bridge
Although the platform had been known for about a year, it was only now publicly displayed.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow throughout the night, mayor says

Ukraine carried out drone strikes on Moscow throughout the night of Sept. 23, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported, adding that dozens of unmanned aircraft were downed.

Sobyanin began reporting on the drone attacks on the evening of Sept. 22 and continued to update throughout the night. Thirty-four Ukrainian drones flying toward Moscow were shot down as of around 9 a.m. local time, he said.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, a total of 69 Ukrainian drones were shot down over nine Russian regions, including Moscow Oblast, as well as over occupied Crimea overnight on Sept. 23.

Airspace over the Russian capital was closed due to the drone attack, prompting a temporary suspension of operations at Moscow’s airports.

Emergency services were dispatched to the sites where drone debris had fallen, the mayor said. No casualties or damage were reported.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us
Article image

Russia not close to encirclement of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast despite claims, expert says


Russian troops have not yet come close to encircling the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Federico Borsari, a security expert at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 23.

His comment follows Russian claims that Kupiansk, a strategically important town in northeastern Ukraine, had been encircled.

Victor Tregubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Dnipro group of forces, also denied these claims, saying that Russia is trying to advance toward Kupiansk from the north.

"Russian forces are currently not close to fully encircling Kupiansk, although they have made incremental gains and are intensifying their efforts on multiple axes," Borsari said.

According to the expert, Russia’s renewed push to capture the town is primarily driven by a combination of "strategic logistical imperatives," the objective of creating a more favorable operational environment for future offensives, and the desire to regain lost territory to show some progress "domestically."

Russia occupied the town after the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022, but was pushed out during a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the fall of that year.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.

Video thumbnail
WarUkraineRussiaUnited StatesVolodymyr ZelenskyDonald TrumpAttacks on RussiaNATOEuropean UnionEuropeDronesAirspaceUkrainian armed forcesNATO-Russia
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks