Ukraine war latest: Russia attempts to seize bridgehead on west bank of Dnipro, potentially for Kherson assault

Key developments on Dec. 24:

Russian troops are likely seeking to seize a bridgehead on the western bank of the Dnipro River or one of its islands in order to transfer firepower there, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Southern Command, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Dec. 24.

Voloshyn's statement comes amid an anticipated large-scale Russian advance in Kherson Oblast. In early December, Russian troops were carrying out assaults in the southern region to gain a foothold on islands in the Dnipro River delta.

From the new foothold, Russian forces could fire on Kherson and the Ukrainian military units located in the coastal zone on the western bank of the Dnipro, Voloshyn said.

Russian forces conduct five to seven assaults by small infantry groups in this area of the front line every day to "detect weaknesses in Ukrainian defense," according to the official.

"The enemy has launched similar assaults on Kozatsky Island, and for several days in a row, they (Russian forces) have been trying to land on Velykyi Potemkin Island, and before that, they tried to land on the southern island of Zabych," Voloshyn said, adding that Russia also carried out similar assaults near the Antonivskyi Bridge two weeks ago.

These efforts are not an attempt to make "a big assault or force the Dnipro River," the spokesman said.

"Such (small) groups do not do this. Much larger forces do this, but it is very difficult to hide them with modern intelligence means," he added.

Even if the information about a possible Russian offensive on Kherson turns out to be true, "it will be fatal for the Russian forces," Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the internal and information policy department of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, told the media.

Meanwhile, if the military warns of such a danger, the local authorities are ready to announce additional evacuations from the city and its neighborhoods, the official said.

Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed to the east of the river.

Russian troops have intensified ground attacks in several areas along the front line over the past few days but failed to break through Ukraine's defense lines, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Dec. 19.

Russia strikes apartment building in Kryvyi Rih on Christmas Eve, at least 1 killed, 13 injured

Russia attacked a residential building in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, injuring at least 13 people, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

One person was killed, according to the governor.

Preliminary reports say that a Russian ballistic missile hit a four-story apartment building in the city, according to Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul.

Two people were rescued from under the rubble. A 79-years old man, as well as 69- and 72-years-old women are in a moderately severe condition at the hospital, Lysak added.

"While the rest of the world celebrates Christmas, Ukrainians continue to suffer from endless Russian attacks. Terrorists do not understand human morality," said Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Ukrainian volunteers developing more powerful model of Trembita missile capable of reaching Moscow, The Economist reports

Ukrainian volunteers are developing a larger, and more powerful version of the Trembita missile that can reach Moscow, The Economist reported on Dec. 23.

The first designs of the Trembita, named after a Ukrainian alpine horn, were unveiled in 2023.

The basic Trembita, developed by Ukrainian engineers, is significantly cheaper than Western or Russian missiles, and operates like the V1 flying bombs used by Germany during World War II.

The precise timeline for completing the production of the updated missile version is not yet clear. Meanwhile, the developers have spent a year and a half creating the basic design of the weapon, which usually takes several years, The Economist reported, adding serial production is set to follow the final field tests.

The Trembita cruise missile flies at 400 kmh (248 mph) with a range of 200 km (124 miles). One unit costs $3,000, and a 20-30-kilogram warhead is priced at $15,000.

One barrier to the rapid development of modern Ukrainian weapons is funding. When the government finances production at the stage where the missile has proven it can fly, manufacturers often must risk their own financial contributions.

Ukraine offers private missile manufacturers the same maximum 25% profit margin it gives to drone manufacturers, according to The Economist.

A senior security official also told the media outlet that Ukraine is "at least a year away" from producing missiles in the numbers, range, and capabilities that would "seriously threaten Russia."

Long-range domestic weapons are critical to Ukraine's defense strategy. They provide the country's military with an alternative to Western arms, whose use is often restricted. They also compensate for the lack of artillery ammunition on the battlefield.

Almost 100 of Ukraine's new Peklo missile-drone hybrids have been produced as the weapon entered serial production, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 16.

President Volodymyr Zelenksy previously announced that another Ukrainian missile, dubbed Ruta (Rue), passed tests successfully.

Italy extends military support to Ukraine through 2025

Italy's cabinet approved a decree on Dec. 23 extending the supply of "means, materials, and equipment" to Ukraine through the end of 2025, according to a government statement. The move reinforces Italy's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Italy has delivered 10 military aid packages to President Volodymyr Zelensky's government. These packages have included advanced systems like the French-Italian SAMP/T air defense units.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office in late 2022, has consistently supported Kyiv and pledged unwavering assistance until the war ends. Her stance comes amid questions about the United States' future approach when Donald Trump assumes the presidency in January.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revealed major shortcomings in manufacturing and procurement within Western defense industries, sparking urgent demands to enhance production capacities. Trump has indicated that U.S. support for NATO countries not meeting their commitments could be reduced and has alluded to the possibility of cutting back aid to Ukraine.

As president of the Group of Seven (G7) this year, Italy has consistently led efforts to support Ukraine. The G7 nations have condemned Russia's aggression, reaffirmed their backing for Kyiv, and committed to a $50 billion loan funded by frozen Russian assets.

On Dec. 12, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also called on alliance members to enhance military aid to Ukraine, emphasizing the need to strengthen Kyiv's position ahead of potential peace talks with Russia.

US allocates almost $254 million for increasing missile production

The U.S. Defense Department has allocated $253.7 million to Williams International (Williams) through the Defense Production Act (DPA) to increase missile production, part of which will form military assistance programs for Ukraine, the Pentagon reported on Dec. 23.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration attempts to increase military aid to Ukraine ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, amid concerns that a future Trump administration would halt weapons shipments before they reach Kyiv.

The additional funding will allow Williams to increase engine production capacity to meet the Defense Department's needs for ramping up the manufacturing of Harpoon, Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM), Tomahawk, and other precision strike weapons.

This step was taken in accordance with the National Defense Industrial Strategy until 2024, which aims to expand domestic production and ensure sustainable supply chains, the statement read.

"This effort is a key component of the DoD's strategy to accelerate the capacity and fielding of precision strike weapons to deliver cutting-edge capabilities and options to our armed forces," said Laura Taylor-Kale, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy.

Funds for the DPA procurements are allocated under the Indo-Pacific Supplemental Security Appropriations Act of 2024 and Ukraine Supplemental Security Appropriations Act of 2024, which includes increasing the production capacity of critical materials needed to defend against aggression.

"This facilitization effort is instrumental for both the Air Force and the Navy's engine-reliant weapons and is necessary to enable the rapid replenishment of our Nation's long-range weapons of choice," the Pentagon said.

The U.S. provided more than $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine under the Biden administration.

The Biden administration is planning to announce in the coming days its final aid package under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) worth around $1.2 billion, Reuters reported on Dec. 20.

EU to produce 2 million artillery shells in 2025, new defense commissioner tells media

The European Union is expected to manufacture around two million artillery shells in 2025, Andrius Kubilius, the newly appointed EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, told Hromadske news outlet.

Addressing concerns about whether Europe has sufficient production capacity to boost military support for Ukraine, Kubilius said that only 20-25% of EU-supplied weapons are produced within the bloc, with the remainder purchased from external sources.

Kubilius emphasized that increasing arms production in the EU depends on orders from European governments, which are currently insufficient. Without long-term contracts with defense manufacturers, he warned, Europe is unlikely to ramp up weapons and ammunition production for Ukraine in the coming years.

"EU budget funds cannot be used to buy weapons for Ukraine. There are numerous restrictions on investing in defense industries outside the EU. However, funds from the European Peace Facility or frozen Russian assets can be utilized for arms procurement," Kubilius explained.

Next year, Ukraine is set to receive approximately 30 billion euros from the EU, Kubilius said, leaving Ukrainian authorities to decide how much of this support will go toward defense. Kubilius said there is also a new mechanism being introduced to integrate Ukraine's defense industry into the European defense ecosystem.

The European Council, in its final communiqué from the summit held on Dec. 18-19, urged EU member states to immediately enhance military aid to Ukraine. Leaders called for faster delivery of air defense systems, ammunition, and missiles, as well as additional training and equipment for new Ukrainian brigades.