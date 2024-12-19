Zelensky, NATO chief Rutte discuss air defense, 'reliability of peace' during meeting in Brussels

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Brussels on Dec. 18 for talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as Ukraine seeks to secure more air defense as well effective security guarantees from its Western allies.

"Our talks focused on strengthening air defense for Ukraine and ensuring the reliability of the peace we are collectively working to achieve," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"We thank Mark, NATO Secretary General, and all our partners for their willingness to more actively enhance our air shield and work together for effective security guarantees," he added.

Zelensky comments come as he continues to hold talks with EU and NATO leaders during a two-day European Summit at the EU Council in Brussels on Dec. 18-19.

Over the two days, Zelensky is expected to meet with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the EU to discuss military and humanitarian ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Trump has promised to push for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Frugal with details, the president-elect has hinted at reducing military aid to Ukraine to force it to the negotiating table.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12, citing undisclosed official sources, that Trump also wants European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Trump reportedly made the comments during his Dec. 7 meeting with Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Zelensky said on Dec. 9 that Ukraine "may consider" the proposal, but only after securing a clear timeline for NATO membership.

During his visit to Brussels, Zelensky said that he was "discussing ideas with European leaders" on the potential deployment of European peacekeeping forces to the embattled country, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground.

During a press briefing on Dec. 18, Zelensky reiterated his stance, adding that the embattled country "needs security guarantees, which we believe NATO membership offers most effectively." The president also called on Western allies to deliver an additional 19 air defense systems to protect critical energy infrastructure in the country.

Kyiv submitted its application to join NATO in September 2022, and in July 2024, the alliance affirmed Ukraine's "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership" — although Ukraine has not received any definitive news about its future accession.







