Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, World Bank, External financing, G7, United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Business, Economy
Edit post

Ukraine begins receiving first funds covered by frozen Russian assets proceeds

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 20, 2024 3:50 PM 1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2024. (Eugen Kotenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is already receiving U.S. funds under the framework of the G7's $50 billion loan covered by profits from frozen Russian assets, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Dec 20.

The World Bank's Board of Directors on Dec. 18 approved $2.05 billion in Development Policy Operation (DPO) grants, which is part of the U.S.'s $20 billion contribution to the G7 loan.

The DPO funds are co-financed by two sources: $1 billion from the Facilitation of Resources to Invest in Strengthening Ukraine Financial Intermediary Fund (F.O.R.T.I.S. Ukraine FIF) and $1.05 billion from the Advancing Needed Credit Enhancement (ADVANCE) Ukraine Trust Fund, supported by the U.K. and Japan.

"We are grateful to our partners for their support on the path of economic development and reconstruction," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

The DPO funds will focus on Ukraine's growth potential, supporting the railway sector, banking, and renewable energy generation, the World Bank said. Funding will also support efforts to increase domestic revenues.

The EU said it would begin paying its portion of the G7 loan — 18.1 billion euros ($18.8 billion) — in January.

Ukraine’s tax hike, G7 loan enough for planned defense expenses in 2025, Finance Ministry says
For the next year, Ukraine allocated 26.3% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to defense and security expenditures, including Hr 740 billion ($17.7 billion) for arms purchases and Hr 50 billion ($1.2 billion) on the production and purchase of drones.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
1:19 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 503 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 403 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 57 and 12 bodies were brought back from Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts. Another 31 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.