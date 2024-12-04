This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Kherson, Island, Ukraine, Russia, War, Dnipro River
Edit post

Russia gathers 300 boats to cross Dnipro River amid attempted attacks in Kherson Oblast, military says

by Kateryna Denisova December 4, 2024 5:42 PM 2 min read
The view on the Dnipro River from a destroyed building on an island in Kherson, Ukraine, Nov. 5, 2023. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are storming the Kherson direction in an attempt to gain a foothold on some islands in the Dnipro River delta, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Southern Command, told Suspilne on Dec. 4.

Russian forces are trying to conduct attacks near the Kozatskyi and Kruhlyk islands, Voloshyn said.

His comments came after Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin told the Financial Times that Russia "wants to launch another offensive" in the direction of Kherson.

Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank.

Russia has assembled "300 boats to cross the river" Prokudin said in an article published earlier on Dec. 4.

The estimated advance of Russian forces in Kherson Oblast as of Dec. 3, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Voloshyn confirmed this claim, adding that Moscow's attack attempts have failed and resulted in losses.

"Their goal is to capture a certain foothold, hold it and bring as much of our forces and means as possible," he said.

Russia is now training its forcing assault groups in occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, the spokesperson said, citing Ukraine's intelligence data.

According to Voloshyn, Moscow's troops are practicing how to cross water obstacles and transfer landing groups.

"There has not been a single successful attempt at this assault or enemy crossing in a month. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are now reliably defending the city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast, and the entire right bank," Voloshyn told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has faced a challenging situation in its defense of the front line, particularly in Donetsk Oblast, where Russia has consistently concentrated its offensive potential.

Ukraine has also been building heavy fortifications near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia in preparations for a potential Russian offensive in the region.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
