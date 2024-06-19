Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, European Union, Security agreements, European allies, G7
EU, Ukraine finalize text of security deal

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 19, 2024
The flags of the European Union and Ukraine outside the EU Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Ukraine and the European Union have finalized the text of a security deal and agreed to sign it "in the near future," Ukraine's Presidential Office reported on June 19.

The EU is expected to join 16 countries, including the U.S., Japan, U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.

Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy head of the Presidential Office, Ihor Zhovkva, and Charles Fries, deputy secretary general of the European External Action Service for Peace, Security, and Defense, held the final round of negotiations on the security agreement on June 19.

Ambassadors of the 27 EU member states had already agreed on the 11-page document, Die Welt reported in May, citing its undisclosed sources. The EU wanted to finalize the agreement by early July at the latest, according to the outlet.

The EU undertakes to hold consultations on Ukraine's needs within 24 hours in case of any new aggression against it, according to the draft of the agreement received by Die Welt.

The EU also promises to provide further military aid, help with military training, demining, defense sector reforms, cooperate in countering hybrid threats and cyberattacks, and assist with reconstruction.

G7 members presented their plan for long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July last year.

Under this plan, individual countries would provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations, as well as bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Ukraine preparing 10 more bilateral security agreements, Zelensky says
Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.S. and Japan joined 15 other countries on June 13, including the U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia’s aggression.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Editors' Picks

