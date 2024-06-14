Ukraine preparing 10 more bilateral security agreements, Zelensky says.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is working on bilateral security agreements with 10 more countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on June 13.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.S. and Japan joined 15 other countries on June 13, including the U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.

"We have already signed seven security agreements with all G7 (Group of Seven) countries. In total, 17 agreements have already been signed, and we are preparing to sign another 10," Zelensky said on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

G7 members presented their plan for long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July last year.

Under this plan, individual countries would provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations, as well as bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.