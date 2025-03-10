The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Drones, War, Ukraine, Russia, Defense Procurement Agency, FPV, Ukrainian armed forces
Ukraine to buy 4.5 million FPV drones in 2025

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 10, 2025 2:10 PM 1 min read
A view of a drone during the testing of new military equipment, including FPV drones, by soldiers from the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade on the training area amid Russia-Ukraine war in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 3, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski / Getty Images)
Ukraine plans to purchase 4.5 million first-person-view (FPV) drones this year as part of a large-scale effort to equip its military with advanced technologies, the Defense Ministry reported on March 10.

The total cost of the procurement exceeds Hr 110 billion ($2.6 billion), with Hr 102 billion ($2.4 billion) allocated through the Defense Procurement Agency.

FPV drones, which are cost-effective and capable of precise targeting, have proven highly effective in destroying expensive military equipment.

The Defense Ministry purchased several thousands of drones in 2023, while the following year, the amount increased to 1.5 million, said Hlib Kanevsky, head of the ministry's procurement department. Roughly 96% of the allocated sum went to Ukrainian producers and suppliers.

Both Ukraine and Russia have increasingly relied on drone warfare, using aerial, naval, and ground-based drones for reconnaissance and combat missions.

The number of Russian targets destroyed by Ukrainian drones rose by 22% in February compared to January, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported.

Kyiv has also been accelerating the production of long-range missile-drone hybrids, with President Volodymyr Zelensky setting a target of at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

Ukrainian drones mark 22% increase in Russian target destruction in February, Syrskyi says
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that first-person-view (FPV) drones and multi-rotor bombers remain the most effective tools.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

12:36 PM

US officially closes 83% of USAID programs.

The U.S. has officially canceled 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs, with the roughly 1,000 remaining contracts to be administered by the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 10.
2:47 AM

Ukraine 'may not survive,' Trump says.

"Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?" Fox News correspondent Maria Bartiromo asked the president. "Well, it may not survive anyway," Trump said.
