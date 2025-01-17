Ukrainian special forces target Russian soldiers behind POW executions — several reportedly killed, captured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces reported on Jan. 17 that they had located and targeted Russian soldiers responsible for executing two Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).

According to the unit, several were killed, and three were captured. The detainees are reportedly providing testimony.

The targeted Russian soldiers had allegedly taken two Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces fighters captive days earlier, later executing them on the orders of their company commander, the Special Operations Forces said.

The unit conducted an operation to eliminate the group, recover the bodies of the Ukrainian soldiers, and capture any surviving members.

The captured Russians were identified as marines from the 40th Arctic Brigade. During interrogations, they allegedly admitted to taking the Ukrainian POWs and executing them under orders.

Ukrainian forces reportedly killed three members of the firing squad during the operation, while three others, including one identified by the call sign "Yaryy," were captured.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the claims.

Throughout the full-scale war, Ukraine has documented widespread violations of the Geneva Conventions by Russian forces, including the execution of at least 124 Ukrainian POWs, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Reports of torture, murder, and abuse of Ukrainian captives — particularly in Donetsk Oblast — have surged in recent months.

Visual evidence of these atrocities continues to emerge, underscoring Russia's disregard for international law.