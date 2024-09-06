Ombudsman appeals to UN, Red Cross over alleged execution of Ukrainian POW by Russia seen on video

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Sept. 6 that he had appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations in response to a video that allegedly shows the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war (POW) by Russia.

The video, which is circulating on social media, was published by Ukraine's military intelligence's "I Want to Live" project. It is unknown when and where it was filmed.

The footage purportedly shows a Russian soldier who asks a Ukrainian soldier if he wants to "say the last word, pray before dying," and then shoots him with a rifle three times. The moment of the shooting is blurred. The Kyiv Independent was unable to verify the video.

There have been multiple reports of Ukrainian POWs being tortured or killed while in Russian captivity since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. As of June, the Prosecutor General's Office said 28 criminal investigations were underway regarding the execution of 62 Ukrainian POWs.

Following new reports, Lubinets reiterated that the execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russia is a violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"Each such execution requires a proper investigation, and the international community should not remain silent on the systemic crimes of the occupiers," he said.

According to the ombudsman, Russia deliberately shoots Ukrainian POWs and shares such videos, but all information must be thoroughly verified.

Earlier in the day, CNN published a video showing how Russian forces seemed to have gunned down a group of surrendering Ukrainian soldiers near Pokrovsk in late August.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said in June that Russian commanders had given orders "not to capture Ukrainian servicemen, but instead to kill them with inhuman cruelty." He made the statement after footage was revealed that showed a Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russian troops.