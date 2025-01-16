Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Drones, Drone attack
Edit post

Ukrainian military releases footage of rare Russian reconnaissance drone downing

by Kateryna Hodunova January 16, 2025 6:55 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade shoot down a Russian reconnaissance drone, capturing the moment of the attack on the video published on Jan. 16, 2025. (The 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade shared a video on Jan. 16 purporting to show the downing of Russian forces' rare reconnaissance drone Merlin-VR.

Throughout the full-scale invasion, drones have become pivotal for both Ukraine and Russia, used on and off the battlefield for attack and reconnaissance purposes.

"A rare bird was shot down by anti-aircraft gunners and pilots of the 63rd Brigade — a Russian experimental Merlin-VR reconnaissance drone," the brigade's statement read.

The Merlin-VR was shot down by a Ukrainian FPV (first-person-view) drone. The brigade did not specify where the air battle took place.

0:00
/
Footage purporting to show Ukraine's attack on a Russian reconnaissance drone Merlin-VR. (The 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade)

Russian developers presented the Merlin-VR in 2021, and the Russian army has been using it on the battlefield since 2022.

The drone reportedly has a hybrid engine, which reduces its noise while in motion. It can also fly for up to 10 hours and reach altitudes of up to 5 kilometers (3 miles).

Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and often successfully used for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks by Ukrainian troops.

Kyiv has delivered more than 200,000 domestically-produced drones to front-line units so far in December, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

North Korean troops deployed to fight for Russia learn modern warfare — albeit at heavy cost
Since December, North Korean troops have been taking part in active combat on Russia’s side in the country’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine has held territory since August. This unprecedented move, made against the backdrop of a deepening Moscow-Pyongyang alliance, provided some insight into how North…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:54 AM  (Updated: )

UK PM Starmer visits Kyiv to sign '100 Year Partnership' with Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 16 amid an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, where Starmer is set to sign a wide-ranging "100 Year Partnership" treaty, covering a number of areas including defense, energy, and trade.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.