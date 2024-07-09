Skip to content
Ukraine struck airbase, oil depot, and energy facility in Russia overnight, source says

by Martin Fornusek July 9, 2024 1:50 PM 2 min read
Alleged footage of a fire in Kalach-na-Donu in Russia's Volgograd Oblast on July 9, 2024. (Novosti Volgograda i Oblasti/Telegram)
Ukrainian intelligence agencies carried out an attack against a Russian military airfield, an energy substation, and an oil depot in three different regions overnight on July 9, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

The strike, carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), targeted the Akhtubinsk military airfield in Astrakhan Oblast, a 500 kV substation in Rostov Oblast, and an oil depot in Kalach-na-Donu in Volgograd Oblast, the source said.

The source did not elaborate on the possible consequences of the attack but strikes against the Akhtubinsk airfield last month reportedly damaged two advanced Su-57 fighter jets.

The airbase lies around 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of the Ukrainian border, some 30 kilometers (less than 20 miles) west of Russia's border with Kazakhstan.

According to the Kyiv Independent's source, Russian Telegram channels reported on a live fire by a Pantsir air defense system and powerful explosions at the Akhtubinsk airfield, later deleting the message.

This indicates a successful attack, as Russia usually "clears the information space" when its military facilities are hit, the source added.

Russian authorities said earlier the same day that Ukrainian drone attacks started fires at two substations and one oil depot in Rostov and Volgograd oblasts.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense shot down three drones over Belgorod Oblast, two over Voronezh Oblast, five over Astrakhan Oblast, seven over Kursk Oblast, and 21 over Rostov Oblast.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

Ukrainian drones attack large ammunition depot in Voronezh Oblast, source says
A law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent that Ukrainian drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine struck a large ammunition depot in the village of Sergeevka in Voronezh Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Martin Fornusek
3:41 AM

WHO data suggest more Ukrainians could die in medical site attacks in 2024.

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital on July 8 underscored the increasing number of deadly attacks on medical facilities, vehicles, and workers in the country this year. This incident adds to data from the World Health Organization, suggesting that more Ukrainians could be killed in such attacks this year compared to 2023.
12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
