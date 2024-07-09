Ukraine struck airbase, oil depot, and energy facility in Russia overnight, source says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian intelligence agencies carried out an attack against a Russian military airfield, an energy substation, and an oil depot in three different regions overnight on July 9, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

The strike, carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), targeted the Akhtubinsk military airfield in Astrakhan Oblast, a 500 kV substation in Rostov Oblast, and an oil depot in Kalach-na-Donu in Volgograd Oblast, the source said.

The source did not elaborate on the possible consequences of the attack but strikes against the Akhtubinsk airfield last month reportedly damaged two advanced Su-57 fighter jets.

The airbase lies around 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of the Ukrainian border, some 30 kilometers (less than 20 miles) west of Russia's border with Kazakhstan.

According to the Kyiv Independent's source, Russian Telegram channels reported on a live fire by a Pantsir air defense system and powerful explosions at the Akhtubinsk airfield, later deleting the message.

This indicates a successful attack, as Russia usually "clears the information space" when its military facilities are hit, the source added.

Russian authorities said earlier the same day that Ukrainian drone attacks started fires at two substations and one oil depot in Rostov and Volgograd oblasts.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense shot down three drones over Belgorod Oblast, two over Voronezh Oblast, five over Astrakhan Oblast, seven over Kursk Oblast, and 21 over Rostov Oblast.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.