Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Su-57, Ukraine's military intelligence, War, Aviation
Edit post

Military intelligence confirms 2 Russian Su-57 aircraft hit in recent strike

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 12, 2024 3:49 PM 2 min read
The Su-57 fighter jet before and after the attack. June 9, 2024. (HUR)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) can confirm that two of the Russian Su-57 fighter jets were hit during a strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in Astrakhan Oblast, but one of them suffered only light damage, the agency's spokesperson, Andrii Yusov, said on air on June 12.

"We can now say that one Su-57 suffered significant damage, and the other one suffered lighter damage and may be possible to restore," Yusov said.

The military intelligence agency reported on the attack on June 9, marking the first reported hit against this fifth-generation aircraft. The Su-57 is Russia's most modern fighter jet, with only a few units in service in the Russian Air Force.

Satellite imagery published after the attack seemed to have confirmed a successful strike against the Akhtubinsk airfield in southern Russia, lying around 590 kilometers (over 360 miles) from the front line.

Already on June 10, Yusov said that according to preliminary information, two Su-57s may have been hit.

Military intelligence does not usually claim public responsibility for attacks on Russian territory, but sources told the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine has carried out a number of long-range strikes against military and industrial targets deep inside the Russian borders.

Russia’s Su-57 – hype vs. reality
In the latest blow to Russia’s military prestige, Ukraine this week claimed to have for the first time struck at least one – and possibly two – of Moscow’s cutting-edge, fifth-generation fighter jets, the Su-57. The aircraft were reportedly damaged after a strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in the A…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:42 PM

Zelensky, Biden to meet in Italy on June 13.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on June 13, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 11.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.