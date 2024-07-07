Skip to content
Russia claims falling drone debris caused fire, 'detonation of explosives' in Voronezh Oblast

by Kateryna Hodunova July 7, 2024 11:52 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A drone operator with the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade poses for a photo at a position near the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 23, 2023. (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
Russian air defense units destroyed "several drones" over Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight on July 7, Governor Aleksandr Gusev claimed on his Telegram channel.

Falling drone debris caused a fire in one of the warehouses and the detonation of unidentified explosives in the Podgorensky district, according to the governor.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gusev's claims, and Ukraine's military has yet to comment on the alleged attack.

As of around 9:30 a.m. local time, Gusev announced that a state of emergency had been introduced within the Podgorensky district, where "debris from a Ukrainian drone fell."

The Russian Defense Ministry, on the contrary, did not report downing drones over Voronezh Oblast. On July 7, it reported the downing of one drone over the Belgorod Oblast.

The Voronezh Oblast borders Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, partially occupied by Russian forces.

Ukrainian "kamikaze" drones operated by Ukraine's military intelligence attacked a gunpowder plant in the town of Kotovsk in Russia's Tambov Oblast, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on July 4.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
7:21 PM

White House: Biden may hold bilateral meeting with Zelensky during NATO summit.

"And while the president will have quite a busy schedule given his commitment as the host of the summit, we’re working to set up several bilats and meetings with various world leaders on the margins of the summit, including President Zelensky, again, as I mentioned earlier," the official said. 'And we’ll have more information on those to share in the coming days."
