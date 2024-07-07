Russia claims falling drone debris caused fire, 'detonation of explosives' in Voronezh Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense units destroyed "several drones" over Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight on July 7, Governor Aleksandr Gusev claimed on his Telegram channel.

Falling drone debris caused a fire in one of the warehouses and the detonation of unidentified explosives in the Podgorensky district, according to the governor.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gusev's claims, and Ukraine's military has yet to comment on the alleged attack.

As of around 9:30 a.m. local time, Gusev announced that a state of emergency had been introduced within the Podgorensky district, where "debris from a Ukrainian drone fell."

The Russian Defense Ministry, on the contrary, did not report downing drones over Voronezh Oblast. On July 7, it reported the downing of one drone over the Belgorod Oblast.

The Voronezh Oblast borders Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, partially occupied by Russian forces.

Ukrainian "kamikaze" drones operated by Ukraine's military intelligence attacked a gunpowder plant in the town of Kotovsk in Russia's Tambov Oblast, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on July 4.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.