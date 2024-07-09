Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Drone attack, Ukraine, Rostov Oblast, Volgograd Oblast, Oil depot, War
Edit post

Drone attacks caused fire at substations, oil depot in 2 Russian regions, governors claim

by Kateryna Denisova July 9, 2024 9:18 AM 2 min read
Alleged footage of a fire in Kalach-na-Donu in Russia's Volgograd Oblast on July 9, 2024. (Novosti Volgograda i Oblasti/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Drones attacked an energy substation in Russia's Rostov Oblast, as well as a substation and oil depot in Volgograd Oblast overnight on July 9, Russian authorities claimed.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense shot down three drones over Belgorod Oblast, two over Voronezh Oblast, five over Astrakhan Oblast, seven over Kursk Oblast, and 21 over Rostov Oblast.

Restrictions have been imposed on the departure and arrival of planes at the Volgograd and Astrakhan airports following the attacks, the state-owned news agency TASS wrote.

Vasiliy Golubev, the Rostov Oblast governor, claimed that two transformers at the substation in the southwest of the region caught fire and were extinguished in the morning. Debris also "fell" in Rostov-on-Don, he added.

Drone wreckage caused fire at an oil depot in the town of Kalach-na-Donu and at a substation in the town of Frolovo in Volgograd Oblast, according to Governor Andrey Bocharov. The fire at the latter site has been put out, he claimed.

0:00
/
Alleged footage of a fire in Kalach-na-Donu in Russia's Volgograd Oblast on July 9, 2024. (Novosti Volgograda i Oblasti/Telegram)

The scale of the damage and casualties has not been reported in either region.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the attacks. The Kyiv Independent could verify the claims.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

A law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent that Ukrainian drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were behind the attack on Russian "Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt" in Krasnodar Krai on July 7.

Ukrainian drones attack large ammunition depot in Voronezh Oblast, source says
A law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent that Ukrainian drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine struck a large ammunition depot in the village of Sergeevka in Voronezh Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:41 AM

WHO data suggest more Ukrainians could die in medical site attacks in 2024.

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital on July 8 underscored the increasing number of deadly attacks on medical facilities, vehicles, and workers in the country this year. This incident adds to data from the World Health Organization, suggesting that more Ukrainians could be killed in such attacks this year compared to 2023.
12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.