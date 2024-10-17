Ukraine signs bilateral security agreement with Greece

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Zelensky said on Oct. 17.

Ukraine has already signed 25 similar agreements, including with the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France, aimed at helping Kyiv repel Russia's aggression amid the full-scale war. These agreements are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) in July 2022.

"Greece is ready to continue meeting Ukraine's most urgent defense needs," Zelensky wrote on X.

"(Greece) will also provide additional resources to accelerate F-16 training for our pilots and technicians," he added.

Despite conflicting reports and pressure from the EU, Greece said in April 2024 that it would not send Ukraine either Patriots or S-300 air defense systems, despite these requests and Ukraine's critical air defense shortage.

"Greece supported Ukraine in various ways, with defense materials," Mitsotakis said at the time.

"But we said from the first moment that we cannot get rid of the weapons systems that are of crucial importance for our deterrence capabilities."

Mitsotakis said that sending the equipment to Ukraine would pose too great of a risk to Greek air security.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Greece has allocated 137 million euros ($148 million) in assistance as of August 2024.