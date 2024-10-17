Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Ukraine signs bilateral security agreement with Greece

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 17, 2024 5:19 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) on Oct. 17, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Zelensky said on Oct. 17.

Ukraine has already signed 25 similar agreements, including with the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France, aimed at helping Kyiv repel Russia's aggression amid the full-scale war. These agreements are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) in July 2022.

"Greece is ready to continue meeting Ukraine's most urgent defense needs," Zelensky wrote on X.

"(Greece) will also provide additional resources to accelerate F-16 training for our pilots and technicians," he added.

Despite conflicting reports and pressure from the EU, Greece said in April 2024 that it would not send Ukraine either Patriots or S-300 air defense systems, despite these requests and Ukraine's critical air defense shortage.

"Greece supported Ukraine in various ways, with defense materials," Mitsotakis said at the time.

"But we said from the first moment that we cannot get rid of the weapons systems that are of crucial importance for our deterrence capabilities."

Mitsotakis said that sending the equipment to Ukraine would pose too great of a risk to Greek air security.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Greece has allocated 137 million euros ($148 million) in assistance as of August 2024.

Can new security agreements forge Ukraine’s path to victory?
In early 2024, Ukraine signed seven agreements with allied countries that span for the next decade, aiming to guarantee Ukraine’s security while negotiating NATO membership. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s diplomatic adviser, Ukraine is negotiating 10 more bilateral deals. The biggest…
The Kyiv IndependentDaniil Ukhorskiy
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

4:12 PM

Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
2:54 PM

NATO armies built on Korean War-era military principles, Zaluzhnyi says.

"There will be no war of the 1953 model. I am talking about Korean War. It ended in summer 2023 in Ukraine, when two professional armies of more than a million personnel each faced each other in the battlefield," said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

