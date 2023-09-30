Military: Ukraine shoots down 30 drones from overnight attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down 30 Shahed drones used to attack the southern regions overnight on Sept. 30, the southern command of the country's armed forces reported.



Most of the drones targeted Vinnytsia Oblast, where 20 of them were destroyed, the military said. Some are believed to have gotten through, striking infrastructure and causing a fire in Vinnytsia Oblast's Kalynivka community.



Local authorities prepared to evacuate civilians away from the fire but this turned out to be unnecessary.



Six Shaheds were shot down in Odesa Oblast and four in Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the armed forces.



Russia is expected to repeat last year's barrage of Ukraine's infrastructure, ahead of the arrival of colder weather.