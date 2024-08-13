Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian propaganda, Prosecutor General's Office, Genocide
Edit post

Ukraine sentences Russian propagandist Krasovsky in absentia to 5 years in jail

by Daria Svitlyk August 13, 2024 3:57 PM 2 min read
Anton Krasovsky, who was in charge of Russian-language content at the Kremlin-run Russia Today television, called for murdering Ukrainian children during his TV show. (Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine sentenced in absentia Kremlin propagandist and former top director at RT, Anton Krasovsky, to five years in prison for his calls to murder Ukrainian children, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Aug. 13.

The statement did not mention Krasovsky by name, but details of the case indicate that Krasovsky is the person in question.

Krasovsky was convicted for his calls to "burn and drown Ukrainian children" on air on one of his shows on the Russian state-run channel RT, formerly known as Russia Today. He also said that Ukraine "should not exist at all."

The propagandist was sentenced under the charges of public calls for genocide and calls for a violent overthrow of Ukraine's constitutional order.

The verdict comes on top of an earlier 5-year sentence issued against Krasovsky in February 2023 for supporting the Russian invasion and public calls for genocide.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) pressed fresh charges against Krasovsky in August 2023  due to his comments about killing Ukrainian children, adding that the propagandist was hiding from Ukrainian justice abroad.

The SBU said it was aware of Krasovsky's whereabouts and intended to bring him to justice.

Krasovsky was suspended from his position as RT's director of Russian-language content following the backlash sparked by his comments about Ukrainian children.

Despite issuing a public apology at first, Krasovsky said later in May 2023 that he did not change his views regarding the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children while on the pro-Russian program "Ordinary Tsarism."

Prominent Russian war propagandist severely injured in Kursk Oblast
Prominent Russian propagandist and pro-Kremlin TV reporter Yevgeny Poddubny was severely injured during a drone attack on Russia’s Kursk Oblast on Aug. 7, Russian state media agency Rossiya 24 claimed.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Daria Svitlyk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:52 AM

46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim allegedly murdered in Germany in 2024.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.