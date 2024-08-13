Ukraine sentences Russian propagandist Krasovsky in absentia to 5 years in jail

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine sentenced in absentia Kremlin propagandist and former top director at RT, Anton Krasovsky, to five years in prison for his calls to murder Ukrainian children, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Aug. 13.

The statement did not mention Krasovsky by name, but details of the case indicate that Krasovsky is the person in question.

Krasovsky was convicted for his calls to "burn and drown Ukrainian children" on air on one of his shows on the Russian state-run channel RT, formerly known as Russia Today. He also said that Ukraine "should not exist at all."

The propagandist was sentenced under the charges of public calls for genocide and calls for a violent overthrow of Ukraine's constitutional order.

The verdict comes on top of an earlier 5-year sentence issued against Krasovsky in February 2023 for supporting the Russian invasion and public calls for genocide.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) pressed fresh charges against Krasovsky in August 2023 due to his comments about killing Ukrainian children, adding that the propagandist was hiding from Ukrainian justice abroad.

The SBU said it was aware of Krasovsky's whereabouts and intended to bring him to justice.

Krasovsky was suspended from his position as RT's director of Russian-language content following the backlash sparked by his comments about Ukrainian children.

Despite issuing a public apology at first, Krasovsky said later in May 2023 that he did not change his views regarding the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children while on the pro-Russian program "Ordinary Tsarism."