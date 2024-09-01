The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Ukraine sanctions 150 individuals, entities that support Russian aviation

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 1, 2024 11:34 PM 1 min read
An Airbus A321-211 aircraft of Russian airline Aeroflot in long-term parking in Geneva in March 2022. Swiss sanctions banned Aeroflot from using Swiss airspace. (Fabrice/Coffini/ AFP)
Ukraine has sanctioned 150 individuals and entities involved in Russia's aviation industry, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Sept. 1.

"Today I have signed several new sanctions decisions – the NSDC sanctions," Zelensky announced, referring to Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

The sanctions are targeted at the entities and individuals "that ensure the operation of Russia's aviation infrastructure," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine has also finalized another package of sanctions for those who collaborate with Russia.

"It is the duty of all Ukrainian representatives to ensure that our sanctions are synchronized with global ones," Zelensky said.

The details of the sanctions have not yet been made publicly available.

Russia is the most sanctioned country in the world, surpassing countries like Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
