Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Sanctions against Russia, Sanctions, Russia, Aircraft, airbus
Edit post

Russia to produce own version of Boeing, Airbus spare parts due to sanctions

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 10, 2024 2:03 PM 1 min read
An employee inspects the cargo hold of a Boeing-777 aircraft at Moscow-Sheremetyevo Airport.
An employee inspects the cargo hold of a Boeing-777 aircraft, during the opening of the A-Technics engineering center at Moscow-Sheremetyevo Airport on April 9, 2021. (Leonid Faerberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia will start producing spare air parts for Boeing and Airbus aircraft due to sanctions restricting the import of these components from abroad, Russian news outlet Izvestia reported on July 10, citing Russian airline Aeroflot.

Sanctions introduced after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine included a ban on the ability of Russian airlines or Russian-owned airplanes to use EU airspace, as well as a prohibition on exporting aviation-related technology.

The domestic production of spare parts is the result of collaboration between Aeroflot, Russia's largest carrier, and a division of Rosatom, Russia's state atomic agency.

A production facility will open in August and focus on the "repair of components of onboard equipment of foreign-made Aeroflot airliners," in particular air conditioning, power supply, and lighting systems, Izvestia said.

Aeroflot told Izvestia that in the coming month, Rosatom will apply for a license to produce metal, plastic, and composite products for the aviation industry.

According to Aeroflot, Rosatom has already produced a batch of locks for baggage and cargo compartments for Airbus A320/321 aircraft.

The locks will "be installed in the coming weeks during periodic maintenance" and are "40% cheaper than the original spare part and are not inferior to them in quality and safety requirements," the airline claimed.

The safety of Russian airlines appears to have deteriorated as companies scramble to find spare parts.

In October 2023, three planes from Aeroflot broke down within one day, while in December 2023, two Russian airplanes experienced technical malfunctions that resulted in emergency landings on the same day.

Russian state-controlled media Kommersant reported in May 2023 that 2,000 flights had been recorded by planes using expired parts.

Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:37 PM

Russia aims to undermine support for Ukraine during US election, intelligence warns.

When asked whether Moscow seeks to boost a specific candidate, an official of the Office of the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) said that they have "have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:53 PM

US supplies Ukraine with Metal Shark high-speed boats.

The boats are equipped with modern navigation and control systems, automatic fire extinguishing, as well as a video surveillance system, making them maneuverable, fast, and ergonomic, the State Border Guard Service said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.