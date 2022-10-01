Ukraine sanctions Putin's relatives, more Russian oligarchs after sham referendums

This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Security and Defense Council has imposed new sanctions on over 3,600 individuals and entities. The list includes Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's children, Russia's military command, officials, artists, and propagandists, as well as Moscow-installed in Donbas and Crimea.

"People involved in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine or who support Putin's regime must clearly understand that punishment will be inevitable," said Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Ukraine also introduced sanctions on key Russian companies and banks.

Putin announced that Russia is annexing Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts during a ceremony in the Grand Kremlin Palace on Sept. 30. Russia lays claim to the whole of four oblasts that its forces only partly occupy.

