Kyiv denounces violence against Georgian protesters; Moscow compares pro-EU rally to Orange Revolution

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned on Dec. 2 the violent crackdown by Georgian authorities against pro-EU protesters, saying the government's steps demonstrate a "turn toward Moscow."

At the same time, the Kremlin said that the protests bear similarities to Ukraine's Orange Revolution from 2004-05, calling the rally an attempt to "destabilize the situation" in the South Caucasus country.

The latest wave of protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party broke out last week after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of the South Caucasus' EU accession process until at least 2028. Over 220 people were arrested during the ensuing crackdown, with dozens reported injured as the Georgian police deployed tear gas and water cannons.

Georgian Dream, which declared victory in the October elections broadly disputed by domestic opposition and international observers, has been accused of democratic backsliding and dragging Georgia into the Kremlin's orbit.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the ongoing violations of human rights and the use of force against peaceful protesters in Georgia," the ministry said in a statement.

"The efforts of the Georgian authorities to show that the country's European integration continues are surprising, as its actions indicate Georgia's turn towards Moscow."

The ministry noted that Ukrainian politicians who sought to divert the country's pro-EU course also talked about merely "suspending" European integration.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also drew historical comparisons, saying the protests "carry all the signs of an attempt to carry out an 'orange revolution.'"

"There is an attempt to destabilize the situation. We have seen similar events in a number of countries. The most direct parallel that can be drawn is the events of the 'Maidan' in Ukraine. (The protests) carry all the signs of an attempt to carry out an 'orange revolution,'" Peskov said, adding that the protests are Georgia's "internal affair."

Ukraine saw two major revolutions this century. The Orange Revolution was launched in 2004-05 over the falsification of presidential elections in favor of pro-Russian candidate Viktor Yanukovych.

The 2013-2014 EuroMaidan Revolution broke out after President Yanukovych, elected in 2010, decided not to sign an association agreement with the EU. In the wake of the revolution, Yanukovych fled the country, opening the path for Kyiv's westward direction.

Georgia's ruling party has repeatedly warned of an attempt by domestic opposition to "replicate" the EuroMaidan Revolution in the country.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called upon the Georgian Dream government to refrain from involving Ukraine in its internal matters, adding that Georgia should be more wary of a "Belarusian scenario" rather than a Ukrainian one.

"Ukraine was and remains in favor of democratic transformation in Georgia and its further European and Euro-Atlantic integration, which corresponds to the interests of the Georgian people," the ministry said.