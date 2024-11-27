Skip to content
Opinion: Georgia’s civil society is the last line of defense for democracy

Georgia’s civil society stands resolute against democratic backsliding, fighting for a future as a free, European state despite mounting government pressure.

November 27, 2024 2:45 PM 4 min read
People rally against the "foreign agents" law outside the parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, on May 15, 2024. (Giorgi Arjevanidze / AFP via Getty Images)
Opinion, Georgia, Georgian Dream, Georgia protests, Elections, Eastern Europe

Georgia's civil society stands resolute against democratic backsliding, fighting for a future as a free, European state despite mounting government pressure.

November 27, 2024 2:45 PM 4 min read

November 27, 2024 2:45 PM 4 min read
Mamuka Andguladze
Mamuka Andguladze
Chair of the Media Advocacy Coalition
This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgia finds itself at a crossroads. The Oct. 26 elections, in which the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory, have brought to the surface deep concerns about the integrity of our democracy. Civil society organizations, independent media, and the international democratic community have all raised alarms about widespread irregularities during the vote — violations that are hard to ignore.

Moreover, the Georgian Dream party has systematically worked to silence independent voices and consolidate power. This assault on civil society, reminiscent of Russia’s playbook, threatens to derail Georgia's European aspirations but has not broken the spirit of our resilient civil society.

The recent adoption of legislation mirroring Russia's notorious “foreign agents” law represents a direct attack on Georgia's vibrant civil society and independent media landscape. This law, coupled with the ruling party's abuse of administrative resources and pressure on democratic institutions, reveals a troubling pattern: Georgian Dream appears more focused on maintaining power than on fulfilling the Georgian people's European aspirations.

"The recent adoption of legislation mirroring Russia's notorious “foreign agents” law represents a direct attack on Georgia's vibrant civil society and independent media landscape."

The consequences of these actions are already visible. The European Union, concerned by the worsening democratic backsliding and violations of the rule of law, has effectively paused Georgia's integration process. It is a bitter blow for many Georgians, who have repeatedly expressed overwhelming support for European integration through peaceful protests, civic activism, and electoral participation.

Amid these challenges, Georgia’s civil society has shown remarkable resilience. Ahead of the elections, Georgian Dream, determined to minimize independent oversight and criticism, took further drastic measures. However, these challenges have only strengthened our resolve. Georgia's civil society has decades of experience operating under pressure. We understand that our work is more crucial now than ever.

Civil society organizations in Georgia have faced significant pressure under the Georgian Dream that reflect a broader pattern of efforts by the ruling party to control political discourse and suppress opposition from civil society, undermining the critical role that CSOs play in holding the government accountable. Many CSOs report being subject to smear campaigns and negative media coverage, often being portrayed as foreign agents or enemies of the state. Employees and their family members have received anonymous threatening calls related to their work, while their offices and homes have been vandalized with insulting and threatening messages.

Despite facing unprecedented pressure, our organizations have managed: to monitor electoral processes and document violations; provide crucial support to vulnerable populations, filling gaps in social services; advocate for media pluralism, judicial independence, and anti-corruption reforms; and facilitate dialogue between Georgian society and European partners.

A protester holds a placard at a pro-Europe rally ahead of Georgia's parliamentary elections in Tbilisi, on Oct. 20, 2024.
A protester holds a placard during a pro-Europe rally ahead of the parliamentary elections, which are seen as a crucial test for the country's democracy and its bid for EU membership, in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Oct. 20, 2024. (Vano Shlamov / AFP via Getty Images)

The ruling party’s attempts to label civil society organizations as an "enemy" deliberately misrepresent our role. We are Georgian citizens working tirelessly for our country’s democratic development. Our work serves the interests of Georgian society.

The international community’s role remains vital. While Georgian Dream may attempt to isolate civil society domestically, our international partners’ continued support and engagement provide essential backing for democratic forces within Georgia. This support must continue and intensify, focusing on facilitating contacts between Georgian citizens and the EU, monitoring and responding to democratic backsliding, and supporting independent media and civil society organizations.

Despite the challenges we face, Georgia’s civil society remains committed to our European future. Our work is not just about defending specific organizations or laws; it’s about defending the values that Georgia’s democratic future depends on. We continue to fight, knowing that the road to Europe runs through a strong, independent civil society.

The government’s pressure tactics may create obstacles, but they will not stop us. Our message to the international community is clear: Georgia’s civil society stands firm. We need your continued support to overcome these challenges and restore momentum toward European integration.

This struggle is not just about today’s elections or a handful of laws; it’s about the future of Georgia as a democratic, European state. Civil society will continue to fight for a Georgia where democracy isn’t just a promise but a reality. The ruling party may try to pull us backward, but we remain focused on the long-term goal: a democratic, European Georgia, where the rights and voices of all its citizens are respected.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

Mamuka Andguladze
Mamuka Andguladze
Chair of the Media Advocacy Coalition
Mamuka Andguladze is the chair of the Media Advocacy Coalition, a Georgia-based organization focused on media issues and defending media rights.Read more
