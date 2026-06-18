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Kyiv repatriates 522 bodies that Moscow claims are Ukrainian citizens

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by Tania Myronyshena
Kyiv repatriates 522 bodies that Moscow claims are Ukrainian citizens
Photo for illustrative purposes. Experts are seen working during the repatriation of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 26, 2025. (Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Ukraine repatriated the bodies of 522 Ukrainian citizens, including soldiers, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) said on June 18.

During previous repatriations, Russia at times returned the bodies of its own soldiers to Kyiv, with Ukrainian officials alleging the practice may have been aimed at avoiding compensation payments to Russian families or reflected a "negligent attitude toward their own people."

Ukrainian investigators and forensic experts will conduct examinations and identification procedures to determine the identities of the repatriated bodies, the statement read.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) has not specified how many civilians and military personnel were among the 522 repatriated bodies.

Kyiv also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for facilitating the repatriation and expressed gratitude to Armed Forces personnel involved in transporting the remains to state institutions and coordinating their transfer to law enforcement authorities and forensic experts.

The return of fallen Ukrainians has accelerated since peace talks resumed in early 2025. Repatriation operations have become one of the few areas of continued humanitarian cooperation between Ukraine and Russia.

The latest repatriation follows a previous operation on May 16, when Ukraine brought home the bodies of 528 deceased individuals that Russia said could belong to Ukrainian service members.

While Ukraine regularly reports the number of repatriated bodies it receives from Russia, it does not publish data on the remains of Russian soldiers returned to Moscow. The figures are not publicly available.

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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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