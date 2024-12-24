Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, G7, Loan, Russian frozen assets, External financing, finance
Edit post

Ukraine receives first $1 billion as part of US batch of frozen Russian assets profits

by Natalia Yermak December 24, 2024 8:58 PM 1 min read
Flags representing the participants of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Savelletri, Italy, on June 13, 2024. (Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received $1 billion from the United States in profits from frozen Russian assets, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Dec. 24.

This is the first tranche of the planned $20 billion that the U.S. intends to provide as part of the G7 initiative.

"We are grateful to U.S. partners and the World Bank for this important step towards justice," Shmyhal added.

Shmyhal announced on Dec. 20 that Ukraine is already receiving U.S. funds under the framework of the G7's $50 billion loan covered by profits from frozen Russian assets.

This month, Russian embassy in London have condemned a similar plan of United Kingdom to transfer more than two billion pounds ($2.5 billion) to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, calling it a "fraudulent scheme."

The loans were agreed upon in July by G7 leaders—comprising the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States—along with senior European Union officials. The majority of the frozen Russian assets are held in EU countries.

Ukraine ends year battered, with Russian troops pushing north, east, and south
The entire year 2024 saw Ukrainian troops on the back foot, losing territory to the advancing Russian troops in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast and eastern Donetsk Oblast. Russia captured Avdiivka — an industrial city in Donetsk Oblast — in February, kickstarting Moscow’s offensives all across the regi…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Natalia Yermak
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.