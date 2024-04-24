Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
EU, EU aid, Ukraine, Europe, Ukraine Facility, Business
Edit post

Ukraine receives 1.5 billion euros from EU in second tranche of financial aid

by Chris York April 24, 2024 2:02 PM 2 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Sept. 13, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance totaling 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) has been given to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on April 24.

The EU approved the four-year Ukraine Facility in February, allocating 33 billion euros ($35 billion) in loans and 17 billion euros ($18 billion) in grants.

The first tranche of 4.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) was given to Ukraine on March 20.

"Ukraine is carrying a heavy burden on its shoulders for all of us. Today, we disburse an additional (1.5 billion euros), under the (50 billion euros) Ukraine Facility," von der Leyen said in a post on X.

"This is vital to keep Ukraine's state & services running while it fights back the aggressor. Europe remains united and resolute," she added.

Ukraine Business Roundup — Business & War
The following is the April 16, 2024 edition of our Ukraine Business Roundup weekly newsletter. To get the biggest news in business and tech from Ukraine directly in your inbox, subscribe here. Russia’s large-scale attacks against Ukraine’s energy system late last week have stoked fears of renewed c…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings

Von der Leyen's claim that Europe is "united" is slightly undermined by vocal yet so far ineffective opposition to the aid from Hungary, which has accused Ukraine of carrying out a "witch hunt" against Hungarian businesses operating in the country.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on April 22 said in response his country would black the latest tranche, despite the four-year Ukraine Facility agreed on by all 27 EU leaders – including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban – in February.

What mechanism Hungary could use to block tranches of aid is unclear, as Orban's request to review it on an annual basis was rejected at the time.

Szijjarto's latest complaint against Ukraine was in relation to allegations that the country was planning to revoke several of the distribution permits for medicine from the Hungarian pharmaceutical company Richter.

Budapest has repeatedly blocked financial and military aid to Ukraine and is broadly seen as the most Kremlin-proximate EU country.

Chris York
Chris York
News Editor
Chris York is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:52 AM

Russian man jailed for 10 years over railway sabotage, treason.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, what were previously treated as acts of hooliganism have often been tried as acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting the Kremlin's war effort and those found guilty now face far harsher punishments.
11:32 PM

Trump praises House speaker after vote on Ukraine aid.

Former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump voiced support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who allowed a vote on military aid for Ukraine after months of delays, the Guardian reported on April 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.