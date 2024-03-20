European Commission delivers $4.8 billion to Ukraine in first tranche of macro-financial assistance

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission handed Ukraine 4.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in its first tranche of macro-financial assistance on March 20.

The EU approved the four-year Ukraine Facility in February, allocating 33 billion euros ($36 billion) in loans and 17 billion euros ($18.6 billion) in grants.

"Today we also made the first payment of 4.5 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility, our 50 billion euro ($54 billion) package to support the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine," said Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat.

"And tomorrow, the European Council will discuss how to further speed up Ukraine's accession (to the EU)," he added.