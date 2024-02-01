Skip to content
BREAKING: All 27 EU leaders agree on 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2024 12:39 PM 1 min read
EU flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 28, 2023. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

All 27 leaders of EU member states agreed on an additional 50 billion euro ($54 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget, European Council President Charles Michel announced on Feb. 1.

"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine," Michel said.

The crucial funding was blocked during an EU summit last December by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. A decision to provide the financial aid package was expected to be discussed during the European Council summit on Feb. 1.

"A good day for Europe," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal welcomed the decision and thanked Charles Michel and EU leaders for their "unwavering support."

"EU Member States one more time show their solidarity & unity in the actions to Ukrainian people to withstand the war," Shmyhal said on X.

"Each of your votes is a significant contribution to our joint victory. A package of €50 billion until the end of 2027 is a guarantee of this."

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:23 AM

Russia claims 11 drones shot down over multiple regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed 11 drones were shot down over Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions overnight on Feb. 1. Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted eight drones over Belgorod region, two over Voronezh region and one over Kursk region.
4:08 AM

CNN: Zelensky set to dismiss Zaluzhnyi this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly set to dismiss Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi following weeks of speculation of a potential rift between the two leaders, CNN reported on Jan. 31 citing unnamed sources.
1:05 AM

Russian forces hit Kharkiv hospital.

Russian forces targeted the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 31 with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
12:39 AM

Armenia formally joins ICC.

Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Jan. 31, months after ratifying the Court's Rome Statute, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Jan. 31.
3:56 PM

First Lady Zelenska arrives in Latvia.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Latvia on Jan. 31 for a two-day visit to meet top Latvian officials and participate in the conference "Russia's war on children" in Riga.
