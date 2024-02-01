BREAKING: All 27 EU leaders agree on 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

All 27 leaders of EU member states agreed on an additional 50 billion euro ($54 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget, European Council President Charles Michel announced on Feb. 1.

"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine," Michel said.

The crucial funding was blocked during an EU summit last December by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. A decision to provide the financial aid package was expected to be discussed during the European Council summit on Feb. 1.

"A good day for Europe," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal welcomed the decision and thanked Charles Michel and EU leaders for their "unwavering support."

"EU Member States one more time show their solidarity & unity in the actions to Ukrainian people to withstand the war," Shmyhal said on X.

"Each of your votes is a significant contribution to our joint victory. A package of €50 billion until the end of 2027 is a guarantee of this."