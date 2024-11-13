Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, US aid, Business, External financing, Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine receives $1.35 billion US grant for humanitarian, social programs

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2024 12:15 PM
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, takes part in a Forum with the participation of heads of state institutions in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 27, 2024. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received a $1.35 billion grant from the U.S., which will be allocated to humanitarian and social programs, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Nov. 13.

This grant builds on previous U.S. support, such as the $13 million Rehab4U initiative launched in October 2024 to assist Ukrainians with rehabilitation after the war.

Ukraine has become increasingly reliant on foreign aid as Russia's war puts mounting pressure on the country's economy.

In a post on social media platform X, Shmyhal explained that the funding was provided through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The prime minister highlighted that the funds would support critical humanitarian and social initiatives, emphasizing, "It’s a vital investment in Ukraine’s resilience and global security."

A follow-up press release from the Finance Ministry provided additional details.

In this release, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said that since February 2022, direct budget support from the U.S. has reached a total of $28.2 billion, making the U.S. the largest financial contributor to Ukraine.

The minister stressed that this ongoing partnership helps Ukraine maintain financial stability and provide essential public services, including education and emergency rescue services, amid Russia's aggression.

The U.S. State Department had already allocated $237 million in humanitarian aid to provide life-saving assistance, including critical winter preparedness ahead of the harsh winter months.

Marchenko also reiterated the ministry's commitment to an accountable and transparent funding process.

Trump nominates new US ambassador to UN with mixed record on Ukraine aid
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, according to a statement on Nov. 10.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Comments

10:00 AM

US says North Korean troops join combat alongside Russia.

"Today I can confirm that over 10,000 (North Korean) soldiers have been sent to eastern Russia, and most of them have moved to the far western Kursk Oblast, where they have begun engaging in combat operations with Russian forces," spokesperson Vedant Patel said.
