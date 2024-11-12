Trump nominates new US ambassador to UN with mixed record on Ukraine aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, according to his statement on Nov. 10.

“Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America first fighter,” he said.

Stefanik has shown mixed views on Ukrainian aid over the last few years.

While she supported increased U.S. military assistance to Ukraine in the past, and even co-authored legislation to impose sanctions on Russia before its full-scale invasion against Ukraine started, she has since opposed further aid packages.

In April, she voted against the $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, citing her preference for prioritizing domestic issues such as the U.S.-Mexico border situation.

The Biden administration has already committed to sending Kyiv the remaining $6 billion in allocated military aid before Trump's second term begins. Sullivan said those funds would be sent "on time and in full" before Jan. 20.