Zelensky outlines Ukraine's 2024 foreign policy goals

President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined Ukraine's foreign policy goals for the upcoming year in a speech to members of Ukraine's diplomatic service on Dec. 22.

Amid concerns over the growing precarity of support from the U.S., Zelensky highlighted the need to increase long-term support programs for Ukraine, which will be "key to the stability of our country during the war."

Another important goal is increasing domestic arms production and weapons deliveries from abroad "because no one is going to give up," Zelensky said.

"Each of you who can help Ukraine ramp up the production of weapons, shells, equipment, and air defense in Ukraine or enhance relevant cooperation with partners must do so," he told the diplomats.

Sanctions against Russia "should also be constantly strengthened," while Ukraine should work with international partners to continue to find, freeze, and confiscate Russian assets.

Zelensky referred to the European Union's 12th package of sanctions against Russia, which the EU Council adopted on Dec. 18.

Another goal is further integration with the EU "in all areas," including developing a negotiation framework following the EU Council's decision to launch accession talks with Ukraine on Dec. 14.

An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians are in favor of joining both the EU and NATO, according to a recent poll.

Regarding NATO and Euro-Atlantic integration, Zelensky said that Ukraine needs a "key to the decision on the Alliance for Ukraine."

"This key should be sought not only in top-level political offices. We need to convince societies, just as we were able to unite them around Ukraine at the very beginning of the war. We need to convince their hearts," Zelensky said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 29 that Ukraine "is closer to NATO than ever before," having made significant progress in implementing the reforms required for NATO membership.

Ukrainian agricultural exports will be crucial, as well as the development of ties with Latin America, Africa, Arab, and Asian countries and spreading awareness of Ukraine's peace formula, Zelensky said.