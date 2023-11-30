Bloomberg: Putin’s daughter leads Russia’s Africa initiatives

This audio is created with AI assistance

Katerina Tikhonova, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s second daughter, is leading Moscow’s efforts to expand its influence in Africa, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 29.

Russia competes with the U.S., China, and EU for influence on the booming continent which has a soaring population expected to pass 2 billion within the next decade.

A mathematician by training, Tikhonova helms the Innopraktika Center, a technology organization in Russia.

Dozens of African officials have been invited to Moscow next month to meet with investors and Russian IT specialists providing digital services targeted at improving governance.

Moscow has traditionally enjoyed strong ties with the global south, a legacy stemming from the Soviet Union’s ideology-driven support for the African continent.