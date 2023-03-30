Reuters: French court rules against Zhevago's extradition

This audio is created with AI assistance

A French court has determined that Ukrainian billionaire Kostiantyn Zhevago should not be extradited, Reuters reported on March 30.

In 2019, Zhevago was charged with embezzling and laundering $113 million at Finance & Credit Bank. In 2021, Zhevago was put on the Interpol wanted list.

Zhevago was arrested in December in France at Ukraine's request, Reuters wrote. He was later released on bail for 1 million euros.

On Feb. 2, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported that the chief accountant of Poltava Mining and Processing Plant, part Zhevago's Ferrexpo group, was charged with tax evasion and forgery.

According to the investigation, in 2018-2021, the suspect entered false information into the company's documents, which helped it to avoid paying Hr 2 billion ($54.6 million) in rent payments to the state budget for the use of the subsoil of the iron ore deposit.

Zhevago is the owner of the iron pellet producer Ferrexpo.