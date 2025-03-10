Ukraine 'may not survive,' Trump says.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine "may not survive" Russia's full-scale invasion with or without American support, U.S. President Donald Trump told the right-wing media outlet Fox News in an interview on March 9.

Trump's administration has faced scrutiny for its decision to stop providing critical military aid and intelligence to Kyiv — a move that has been celebrated by the Kremlin.

Fox News correspondent Maria Bartiromo questioned Trump about a statement from Polish President Andrezj Duda, who said in a previous interview with Fox that Ukraine would not survive without U.S. support.

"Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?" Bartiromo asked.

"Well, it may not survive anyway," Trump said.

Trump then pivoted to his preferred talking points on the war in Ukraine — the failures of former U.S. President Joe Biden, and Trump's belief that the war would not have started if he had won the 2020 presidential election.

In the same interview, Trump accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of not being grateful for American assistance and claimed that he'd been "tougher" on Russia "than anybody's ever been."

Trump did not directly address his decision to freeze military aid, nor did he say when or under what conditions the U.S. might resume weapons shipments.

The decision to halt aid and intelligence sharing came immediately after the collapse of a natural resources deal between the U.S. and Ukraine, something the White House has touted as an essential way for the U.S. to "recoup" the money it has sent Kyiv throughout the full-scale war.

While negotiations have resumed, NBC News reported earlier on March 9 that Trump will not unfreeze military aid even if the deal goes through. Trump wants to see a change in Zelensky's stance toward peace talks and a willingness to make territorial concessions to Russia, senior officials said.

U.S. and Ukrainian delegations are planning to meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 11 to discuss the framework for a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz suggested on March 5 that Trump may lift the pause on military aid once peace negotiations are arranged and confidence-building measures are taken, Reuters reported.

Despite its insistence on forging a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, Washington has not agreed to provide Kyiv with any security guarantees following a potential ceasefire.

Trump has also previously expressed ambivalence regarding Ukraine's ongoing sovereignty. In a Feb. 10 interview with Fox News, he said Ukraine "may be Russian someday." Trump stressed that no matter the war's outcome, the U.S. wants its money back.