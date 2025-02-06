Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Kursk Oblast, Kursk incursion, Russia's Defense Ministry, Russia, War
Ukraine launches new offensive in Kursk Oblast, Russian media claims, Kyiv yet to confirm

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 6, 2025 2:59 PM 2 min read
An inaccurate sign showing incorrect directions to Ukrainian towns and cities in Ukraine on the road leading to Ukraine's Border with Russia is seen on January 15th 2025, in Sumy Region, Ukraine (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's armed forces have reportedly launched a new offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Russian media claimed on Feb. 6.

According to Russian military bloggers, Ukrainian forces allegedly attacked southeast of Sudzha, advancing toward the settlements of Fanaseevka and Ulanok.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine deployed up to two mechanized battalions for the offensive. As a result of alleged fighting, a gas pipeline was damaged in the Rylskyi district, Kursk Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the reported offensive.

The possible operation follows President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks on Feb. 5 that Ukraine's presence in Kursk Oblast could play an "important part" in future negotiations to end Russia's war.

Map showing Ukrainian-controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast, with taken areas marked in blue and the city of Sudzha indicated with a white marker. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Since August 2024, Ukrainian forces have maintained positions in Kursk Oblast following a cross-border incursion that initially captured about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory. While Kyiv has lost roughly half of that area since then, combat operations continue.

Over six months of fighting in the region, Russian losses have reached nearly 40,000 personnel, including over 16,000 killed, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Feb. 6.

Ukraine aims to use its foothold in Kursk Oblast as leverage in potential peace talks while continuing to target Russian military positions in the region.

909 Russian troops captured, 16,000 killed in Kursk Oblast in six months, Ukraine says
The operation in Kursk Oblast may become an “important part” of future negotiations to end Russia’s war, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
