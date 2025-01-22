Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Kursk Oblast, North Korea, War, Special Operations Forces
Ukraine's Special Forces say they killed 21 North Korean soldiers, show combat footage

by Boldizsar Gyori January 22, 2025 1:22 PM 2 min read
Footage shared by Ukraine's Special Operation Forces that purports to show an engagement with North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Video released on Jan. 22, 2025. (Special Operations Forces).
Warning: Footage includes violent and graphic content.

Soldiers of the 8th Regiment of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces resisted a North Korean assault in Russia’s Kursk Oblast for eight hours before retreating, killing 21 and wounding 40 soldiers, the unit said on Jan. 22.

The statement comes as Russia ramps up efforts to push out Ukrainian troops entrenched in the western Russian region, deploying its North Korean allies in ground assaults.

In a video shared by the Special Operations Forces, a large assault group of purportedly North Korean soldiers is seen crossing an open field and forest, followed by close combat footage with only dozens of meters between the two sides. In the end, graphic footage shows killed soldiers claimed to be North Koreans.

"At the ninth hour of the battle, the Special Operations Forces had only a third of their ammunition left. They spent the rest on destroying (North Korean forces)," the Telegram post read.

Footage shared by Ukraine's Special Operation Forces that purports to show an engagement with North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Video released on Jan. 22, 2025. Contains graphic and violent content. (Special Operations Forces).

The Ukrainian fighters held off the assault with small arms, grenade launchers, and snipers. Eventually, the Ukrainian troops retreated in two Humvees, the post read.

North Korea deployed around 12,000 soldiers in Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion in August 2024 to bring the war to Russian territory. They have suffered 4,000 casualties, both wounded and killed, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed earlier in January 2025.

In exchange for the troop transfer, Russia is paying over $2,000 for each North Korean soldier, though officials said it is unclear how much is allocated to individual soldiers and the Pyongyang government.

‘They’ve overcome the shock’ — North Korean soldiers adapting to war in Russia’s Kursk Oblast
Since December, North Korean troops have been taking part in active combat on Russia’s side in the country’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine has held territory since August. This unprecedented move, made against the backdrop of a deepening Moscow-Pyongyang alliance, provided some insight into how North…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
News Feed

12:08 PM

Ukraine's NATO prospects depend on Trump, Zelensky says.

"Everything depends on the United States. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO, everyone will be in favor. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO," President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in Davos.
12:59 AM

Supervisory board extends arms procurement head's contract, initiates audit following proposed merger.

The contract extensions comes after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov walked back on plans to merge the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator into one agency, following a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards established "to perform their tasks and supporting their independence and anti-corruption policies."
