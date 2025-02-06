First French Mirage fighter jets reportedly arrive in Ukraine — here's what they can do

This audio is created with AI assistance

The first French Mirage 2000-5s fighter jets pledged to Kyiv have arrived in Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Feb. 6.

"On June 6, 2024, (French President) Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of French Mirage 2000 to Ukraine. The first of these arrived in Ukraine today," Lecornu said in a post on social media.

"With Ukrainian pilots trained for several months in France on board, they will now participate in defending Ukraine's sky," he added.

Macron announced plans for their delivery to Ukraine in June, saying that France would also provide training to Ukrainian pilots and staff. He did not reveal how many aircraft France plans to send in total.

According to earlier reports, the planes will be equipped with ground strike capabilities, namely SCALP/Storm Shadow long-range missiles and French guided bombs AASM Hammer.

France and the U.K. have previously supplied Kyiv with SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles that have a range of up to 250 kilometers (150 miles) and have been successfully deployed against Russian military targets in Ukraine.

What is the Mirage 2000-5?

The Mirage 2000, a fourth-generation multirole supersonic jet, was introduced by the French manufacturer Dassault in the 1970s. With over 600 aircraft produced across all variants, it serves nine countries, available in single- and twin-seat variants.

The Mirage 2000-5, introduced in 1999, represents an upgraded version featuring advanced avionics, enhanced firing capabilities for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, and a modern sensor and control system.

“The (Mirage 2000)-5 variant has a high-quality radar, (is) fitted with drop tanks, has a reasonable range, and carries a range of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons,” Peter Layton, a visiting fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute and an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), told the Kyiv Independent last year.

A significant enhancement of the Mirage 2000-5 is the inclusion of the Thomson-CSF Radar Doppler Multi-target (RDY), augmenting its capabilities for deep-strike and close-support missions.

Equipped with a variety of air-to-air missiles and weapons, such as Mica missiles with a range of up to 60 kilometers or older Magic short-range missiles, the Mirage 2000-5 can be configured to meet diverse mission requirements.

Its capacity for carrying drop tanks further extends its operational range.

In terms of air-to-ground operations, the Mirage 2000 can deploy various weaponry, including SCALP missiles, previously supplied to Ukraine by France, and guided bombs.

While the French Air Force has around 40 Mirage 2000-5s, only 26 one-seaters are in active service. The French military is reportedly planning to phase them out by the end of the decade, replacing them with the more advanced Dassault Rafale and thereby potentially freeing up the older Mirage 2000 aircraft for transfer to Ukraine.

A Taiwanese Air Force Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet taxis on the runway, during the Sky Dragon aerial drill, at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on 7 November, 2024 (Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images)

How can Ukraine use them?

Mirage jets are versatile and can be used for ground strikes, intercepting missiles, and countering drones.

Viktor Kevliuk, a retired Ukrainian military officer and defense expert, told the Kyiv Independent last year that Ukraine could use the aircraft to target Russian positions with Storm Shadow or SCALP missiles.

According to Layton, the Ukrainian Air Force has a dwindling supply of Su-24 aircraft previously used for SCALP launches.

Mirage 2000-5s can deploy anti-ship Exocet missiles and AS 37 anti-radar projectiles, Kevliuk added. The jets can also conduct strikes using long-range bombs, such as the AASM Hammer, and incorporate advanced precision-guided munitions like JDAM-ER and SDB, which offer increasing targeting accuracy and flexibility.

However, Layton advised caution regarding Mirage ground attack missions near the front lines due to vulnerability to Russian air defenses.

“The Mirage 2000-5 has only a limited range when carrying bombs,” even if fitted with drop tanks, Layton said. “I think the small fleet of Mirage 2000-5s that will be provided would be too important to lose. This means air defense and firing long-range stand-off missiles is the best use for them.”

Air defense capabilities are crucial for Ukraine’s defense against ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks on civilian areas and critical infrastructure.

Considering Macron’s earlier statement permitting strikes on Russian military targets if they pose a threat to Ukraine, Mirage kets theoretically wouldn’t be confined to Ukrainian airspace for their operations.