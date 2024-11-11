Ukraine imposes emergency blackouts across country due to threat of energy sector attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine has introduced emergency blackouts across the country due to the threat of Russian attacks against critical energy infrastructure, Ukrainian media and government officials reported on Nov. 11.

The blackouts began as the Air Force issued a nationwide aerial alert after Russia launched Tu-95MS strategic bombers as well as MiG-31K jets, which are capable of carrying Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

Blackouts have been reported in a number of Ukrainian cities, including Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv, according to the news outlet Suspilne.

Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo ordered emergency blackouts in Cherkasy Oblast at 6:31 a.m., Governor Ihor Taburets reported.

"The measures taken are aimed at preserving the power system of Ukraine," he said.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, issued a similar order in Kyiv, saying the power outages were a result of the imminent missile threat.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow is preparing to carry out strikes against Ukrainian nuclear facilities ahead of the winter months, as it seeks to break the country's resolve.

Ukrenergo's interim director Oleksiy Brekht said on Oct. 29 that Ukraine is facing the "most difficult" winter since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Recently, Moscow has scaled back attacks with cruise and ballistic missiles. Experts who spoke to the Kyiv Independent said this may well be in preparation for an unprecedented mass attack rather than any sort of restraint from the Kremlin.