News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Energy infrastructure, Energy crisis, Blackouts, Business
Ukraine imposes emergency blackouts across country due to threat of energy sector attacks

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 11, 2024 7:37 AM 2 min read
Podil, a historical part of Kyiv during a blackout after a Russian missile attack on Ukrainian power infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 11, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine has introduced emergency blackouts across the country due to the threat of Russian attacks against critical energy infrastructure, Ukrainian media and government officials reported on Nov. 11.

The blackouts began as the Air Force issued a nationwide aerial alert after Russia launched Tu-95MS strategic bombers as well as MiG-31K jets, which are capable of carrying Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

Blackouts have been reported in a number of Ukrainian cities, including Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv, according to the news outlet Suspilne.

Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo ordered emergency blackouts in Cherkasy Oblast at 6:31 a.m., Governor Ihor Taburets reported.

"The measures taken are aimed at preserving the power system of Ukraine," he said.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, issued a similar order in Kyiv, saying the power outages were a result of the imminent missile threat.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow is preparing to carry out strikes against Ukrainian nuclear facilities ahead of the winter months, as it seeks to break the country's resolve.

Ukrenergo's interim director Oleksiy Brekht said on Oct. 29 that Ukraine is facing the "most difficult" winter since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Recently, Moscow has scaled back attacks with cruise and ballistic missiles. Experts who spoke to the Kyiv Independent said this may well be in preparation for an unprecedented mass attack rather than any sort of restraint from the Kremlin.

The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:15 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike in Mykolaiv kills 5, injures 1.

Four people were killed and one 45-year-old woman was hospitalized following the attack, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Search and rescue operations have reportedly been completed.
2:20 PM

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Moscow.

Russian air defense shot down 70 Ukrainian drones, including 34 in Moscow Oblast, in Ukraine’s largest drone attack on the Russian capital, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 10.
4:34 AM

EU preparing 15th sanctions package against Russia, targeting foreign-made parts.

"We have to strengthen anti-sanctions circumvention measures because Russia cannot produce (weaponry) without imported parts, chips and other components," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said at a news conference in Kyiv. "We should use sanctions to isolate Russia's industrial capabilities from imports from other countries."
