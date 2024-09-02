The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine has not received necessary weapons to conduct required long-range strikes deep inside Russia, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova September 2, 2024 9:41 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, during a news conference with Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Germany, on June 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine has not received all the weapons promised by the West, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 2 during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Western countries have largely allowed Ukraine to use their arms in the Kursk incursion, but the U.S. and the U.K. have maintained their restrictions on the use of long-range missiles like ATACMS or Storm Shadow to hit deep inside Russia.

"We need not only permission, but we also need (the actual weapons). We have not received everything we want to use," Zelensky said.

Permission to use certain long-range arms on Russian soil depends on the U.S., the U.K., France, and Germany, which have relevant drones and missiles, he added, adding that "he permission alone is not enough today."

Ukraine had an agreement that it would receive such weapons, and is "more positive" about the prospects of getting permission from its Western partners to carry out long-range strikes inside Russia, according to Zelensky.

Kyiv has long argued that restrictions on the use of long-range weapons are stifling its war effort, while Washington claimed that allowing Ukraine to hit deep into Russian territory with its weapons could escalate the situation.

Ukraine has dismissed these arguments and has ramped up pressure to lift the ban in recent weeks amid the ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast. The White House has not budged on its position, despite some U.S. politicians backing Kyiv’s demands.

Restrictions on long-range strikes inside Russia reveal West’s unclear goals, ex-US commander says
“This terrible policy which actually protects Russian airfields better than it protects Ukrainian civilians is a manifestation of the fact that we don’t have a clearly defined objective,” retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:53 PM  (Updated: )

Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv injures at least 13.

The residential area in the city's Kyivskyi district came under the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the territory of one of Kharkiv's higher education institutions was hit in another strike.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.