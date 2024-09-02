Ukraine has not received necessary weapons to conduct required long-range strikes deep inside Russia, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has not received all the weapons promised by the West, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 2 during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Western countries have largely allowed Ukraine to use their arms in the Kursk incursion, but the U.S. and the U.K. have maintained their restrictions on the use of long-range missiles like ATACMS or Storm Shadow to hit deep inside Russia.

"We need not only permission, but we also need (the actual weapons). We have not received everything we want to use," Zelensky said.

Permission to use certain long-range arms on Russian soil depends on the U.S., the U.K., France, and Germany, which have relevant drones and missiles, he added, adding that "he permission alone is not enough today."

Ukraine had an agreement that it would receive such weapons, and is "more positive" about the prospects of getting permission from its Western partners to carry out long-range strikes inside Russia, according to Zelensky.

Kyiv has long argued that restrictions on the use of long-range weapons are stifling its war effort, while Washington claimed that allowing Ukraine to hit deep into Russian territory with its weapons could escalate the situation.



Ukraine has dismissed these arguments and has ramped up pressure to lift the ban in recent weeks amid the ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast. The White House has not budged on its position, despite some U.S. politicians backing Kyiv’s demands.