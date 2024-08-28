Ukraine has invested $7 billion in defense industry this year, Umerov says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has invested $7 billion in the domestic defense industry so far in 2024, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Aug. 27.

Kyiv has sought to dramatically increase its defense production capabalities since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Speaking at the "Ukraine 2024: Independence" forum in Kyiv on Aug. 27, Umerov said that Ukraine has already invested $7 billion in the defense industry in 2024 alone.

The funds are going towards drones, robotics, and electronic warfare systems, all of which are "already yielding tangible results on the battlefield," he said.

Ukraine is also looking to modernize the Armed Forces by implementing digital solutions in accordance with NATO standards, Umerov said.

Umerov said that Kyiv is working to secure permission from allies to use Western-provided long-range weapons systems to strike military targets. He described this as Ukraine's "key task."

The defense minister's remarks come in the wake of a series of devastating Russian attacks in the week after Independence Day. Russia targeted 15 of Ukraine's 24 oblasts on Aug. 26, launching over 200 missiles and drones as part of the largest-ever aerial attack against Ukraine.

The attacks underscore Kyiv's need to continue arming itself as Western allies limit the use of certain weapons due to fears of escalation with Russia.

Ukraine has its own versions of drones, sea drones, and planned versions of air defense systems.



Earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the government will allocate additional funding for the country's missile program.