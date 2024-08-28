Skip to content
Ukraine has invested $7 billion in defense industry this year, Umerov says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 28, 2024 4:09 AM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the "Ukraine 2024: Independence" forum in Kyiv on Aug. 27, 2024. (Defense Ministry / Telegram)
Ukraine has invested $7 billion in the domestic defense industry so far in 2024, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Aug. 27.

Kyiv has sought to dramatically increase its defense production capabalities since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Speaking at the "Ukraine 2024: Independence" forum in Kyiv on Aug. 27, Umerov said that Ukraine has already invested $7 billion in the defense industry in 2024 alone.

The funds are going towards drones, robotics, and electronic warfare systems, all of which are "already yielding tangible results on the battlefield," he said.

Ukraine is also looking to modernize the Armed Forces by implementing digital solutions in accordance with NATO standards, Umerov said.  

Umerov said that Kyiv is working to secure permission from allies to use Western-provided long-range weapons systems to strike military targets. He described this as Ukraine's "key task."

The defense minister's remarks come in the wake of a series of devastating Russian attacks in the week after Independence Day. Russia targeted 15 of Ukraine's 24 oblasts on Aug. 26, launching over 200 missiles and drones as part of the largest-ever aerial attack against Ukraine.

The attacks underscore Kyiv's need to continue arming itself as Western allies limit the use of certain weapons due to fears of escalation with Russia.

Ukraine has its own versions of drones, sea drones, and planned versions of air defense systems.

Earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the government will allocate additional funding for the country's missile program.

Ukraine tests its first ballistic missile, Zelensky says
A day earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine is preparing a response to Russian aerial strikes with weapons of its own production.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:33 PM

Stoltenberg to convene NATO-Ukraine Council at Kyiv's request.

The news come a day after Russia's largest drone and missile attack against Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion. The strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv that is part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.
