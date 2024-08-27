Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Ukraine, War, Jens Stoltenberg, Energy crisis
Edit post

Stoltenberg to convene NATO-Ukraine Council at Kyiv's request

by Kateryna Denisova August 27, 2024 7:33 PM 2 min read
Flags of Ukraine and NATO are seen before a press conference of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky following their negotiations in Kyiv, Ukraine on 29 April, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting at ambassadorial level on Aug. 28 at Ukraine's request, Allies' spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said, the Guardian reported on Aug. 27.

The news come a day after Russia's largest drone and missile attack against Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion. The strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv that is part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.

A total of 236 aerial targets were recorded by Ukraine’s military. Ukrainian forces shot down 102 missiles and 99 drones, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

"NATO Allies have delivered substantial support to Ukraine’s air defense, and they are committed to further bolstering Ukraine’s defenses," Dakhlallah said.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to brief allies via video on the situation on the battlefield and priority capability needs, the spokesperson said.

NATO established the council during the Vilnius summit in July 2023 as part of the efforts to enable closer coordination between Kyiv and the alliance.

Russia's Aug. 26 strike killed seven civilians, and injured 47 more, according to Ukrainian officials. This recent attack took place after the energy situation had somewhat improved, and scheduled blackouts introduced earlier in the summer were mostly lifted.

‘A near-death feeling:’ Largest-yet Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure brings back widespread power outages
Viktoriia Skyba, a 29-year-old mother of two, didn’t have the time to reach a bomb shelter when Russia attacked her town during what Ukrainian officials have said is the largest attack on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion. She saw a missile flying above her house and a large pillar of
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:33 PM

Stoltenberg to convene NATO-Ukraine Council at Kyiv's request.

The news come a day after Russia's largest drone and missile attack against Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion. The strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv that is part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:25 PM

IAEA chief arrives at Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

The visit follows allegations from Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials that Ukraine has tried — or intends to try — to attack the plant amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in the area. Kyiv has denied the allegations.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.