Stoltenberg to convene NATO-Ukraine Council at Kyiv's request.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting at ambassadorial level on Aug. 28 at Ukraine's request, Allies' spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said, the Guardian reported on Aug. 27.

The news come a day after Russia's largest drone and missile attack against Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion. The strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv that is part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.

A total of 236 aerial targets were recorded by Ukraine’s military. Ukrainian forces shot down 102 missiles and 99 drones, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

"NATO Allies have delivered substantial support to Ukraine’s air defense, and they are committed to further bolstering Ukraine’s defenses," Dakhlallah said.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to brief allies via video on the situation on the battlefield and priority capability needs, the spokesperson said.

NATO established the council during the Vilnius summit in July 2023 as part of the efforts to enable closer coordination between Kyiv and the alliance.

Russia's Aug. 26 strike killed seven civilians, and injured 47 more, according to Ukrainian officials. This recent attack took place after the energy situation had somewhat improved, and scheduled blackouts introduced earlier in the summer were mostly lifted.