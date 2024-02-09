Skip to content
Finland approves military aid package for Ukraine worth over $200 million

by Martin Fornusek February 9, 2024 2:56 PM 2 min read
Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the Foreign Ministry in Helsinki, Finland on April 4, 2023. (Antti Hämäläinen / Lehtikuva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland approved its 22nd defense aid package to Ukraine worth around 190 million euros ($205 million), the Finnish Defense Ministry announced on Feb. 9.

The Finnish president greenlighted the package on Feb. 9 based on the government's proposal. This brings the total military aid provided to Ukraine by the Nordic country to 1.8 billion euros ($1.94 billion).

As with its previous aid packages, Helsinki kept most of the details about the content and delivery secret due to security reasons.

The Finnish Defense Ministry revealed, however, that the tranche includes products that have been purchased from domestic industry with separate funding of 30 million euros ($32.3 million) set aside to support Ukraine.

"Nationally and more broadly, we need new ways to support Ukraine in the long term. We are currently preparing a long-term plan for support to Ukraine," said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

"There is a lot of know-how in the domestic industry, and we are working in the defense administration to ensure that this know-how and capacity can be used more effectively in supporting Ukraine as well. One example of this is our domestic ammunition production."

Finland also decided to participate in the artillery and demining collations, one of many allied initiatives launched under the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to support individual sectors of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Previously, Finland approved its 21st military aid package for Ukraine worth 106 million euros ($114 million) in December 2023.

Finland extends border closure with Russia for 2 months
Finland fully closed its border with Russia in late November 2023 to prevent an influx of migrants from entering the country via Russia. In November alone, around 900 third-country asylum seekers entered Finland from Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Author: Martin Fornusek
Russia claims it destroyed 19 drones over 4 regions, Black Sea.

The Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russia's Defense Ministry, that its air defense "shot down two Ukrainian drones over Kursk Oblast, five over Bryansk Oblast, four over Orlov Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and six over the Black Sea" overnight on Feb. 9.
8:08 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 10 of the 16 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from the Cape of Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia's Kursk region, the Air Force reported on Feb. 9.
5:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 41 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 8 targeting 11 communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 251 explosions in the area.
