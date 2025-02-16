Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Poland, European Union, Munich Security Conference
Edit post

Zelensky's proposed European army 'will not happen,' says Polish foreign minister

by Kollen Post February 16, 2025 1:45 PM 2 min read
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, on Oct. 23, 2024. (Marek Antoni Iwanczuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There will be no joint European Union army to counter Russian aggression and compensate any withdrawal in U.S. support, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said to local television late on Feb. 15, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 15 called on Europe to create a unified army at the Munich Security Conference to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine and Europe.

"Many leaders have talked about Europe needing its own army. An army of Europe. I really believe that the time has come. The armed forces of Europe must be created,"Zelensky said during his speech.

In response to a question about creating a unified European armed forces, Sikorski said that "we should be careful with this term because people understand different things," Reuters reported.

"If you understand by it the unification of national armies, it will not happen," Sikorski told TVP World. "But I have been an advocate for Europe, for the European Union, to develop its own defense capabilities."

Zelensky's proposal came in light of waning U.S. military support for Ukraine and Europe writ large. Ukraine hopes to see Europe fill the looming gap in its fight against Russia. Sikorski acknowledged a need to expand European militaries.

"If the U.S. wants us to step up in defense, it should have a national component, a NATO component, but I also believe a European EU component, EU subsidies for the defense industry to build up our capacity to produce, but also an EU force worthy of its name," Sikorski said.

Sikorski also said Poland would not put troops on the ground in Ukraine. "Poland's duty to NATO is to protect the eastern flank, i.e. its own territory."

‘Putin is weak. We must use that’ — Zelensky’s Munich speech in 5 key quotes
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on the second day of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15 was met with several rounds of applause. The Ukrainian president called for the creation of an “army of Europe” and emphasized the changes in relations between Europe and the U.S. during Donald Trum…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kollen Post
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:43 PM

State Secretary Rubio holds phone call with Russia's Lavrov.

"Both sides expressed a mutual willingness to engage on key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," the readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry read. "Lavrov and Rubio reaffirmed their readiness to work together to restore a mutually respectful interstate dialogue in line with the tone set by the presidents."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.