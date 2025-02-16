Skip to content
Europe needs 'special envoy' to take part in Ukraine peace talks, says Finnish President

by The Kyiv Independent news desk and Martin Fornusek February 16, 2025 3:19 PM 2 min read
European Union flags decorates the façade of the iconic Berlaymont building, the seat of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, on May 31, 2023. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The European Union needs a special envoy to Ukraine peace talks to avoid being cut out of negotiations, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Feb. 16 at the Munich Security Conference.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said the day previously that Europe would not be directly involved in peace talks.

A new European special envoy, Stubb said, would help focus European efforts and give them a voice in such talks.

"If there is a negotiating table, I think we need to do something similar to what was done in Kosovo. Europe needs to have a special envoy," Stubb said. "And then, a deputy envoy, who is on the level of Kellogg, (Steve) Witkoff, (Andriy) Yermak, or (Yuriy) Ushakov."

Earlier, Politico reported that U.S. officials were heading to Saudi Arabia to meet with Russian representatives for talks meant to lay the ground work for a potential summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kyiv was not invited and was even surprised by the announced meeting in Saudi Arabia, causing alarm that negotiations to end Russia's nearly three year invasion will happen without Ukraine's involvement.

Croation Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic voiced a similar sentiment as Stubb, saying that Europe needs a strong representative in negotiations, Reuters reported.

"What we lacked on Ukraine in recent years was one personality highly respected by everyone, taken into account in Moscow, taken into account in Kyiv, and having support in Washington and European capitals and other leaders, including the global South, that could have the authority to manage the peace talks," said Plenkovic.

9:43 PM

State Secretary Rubio holds phone call with Russia's Lavrov.

"Both sides expressed a mutual willingness to engage on key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," the readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry read. "Lavrov and Rubio reaffirmed their readiness to work together to restore a mutually respectful interstate dialogue in line with the tone set by the presidents."
