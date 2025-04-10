The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine EU accession
Ukraine, EU prolong transport visa-free regime until end of 2025

by Kateryna Denisova April 10, 2025 2:48 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Huge queues of cars are seen near the Polish-Ukrainian border near Korczowa on June 30, 2022. (Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine and the EU on April 10 extended the transport visa-free regime until the end of this year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

This is the fourth extension of the agreement since 2022. The deal helps speed up Ukrainian exports to the EU by easing bureaucratic requirements and avoiding delays at customs.

Exporters can issue transit declarations in Ukraine and travel to the EU without any obstacles.

"Transport visa-free regime is a part of Ukraine's sectoral integration into Europe and a prerequisite for our membership in the European Union," Shmyhal said.

In the past three years, Ukraine's exports to the EU have increased by 42% and imports to Ukraine by 37%, Shmyhal said.

The Polish media reported in February that the EU does not plan to extend the preferential trade agreement framework in its current form past its June 5 expiration date and is considering a new set of rules instead.

The newly proposed framework would establish specific export and import volumes, potentially aiding Ukraine's integration into the EU single market while addressing concerns from member states about agricultural imports.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

