Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 198 high-profile pro-Kremlin Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 15, 2023 5:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Jan. 15 to sanction 198 Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian public figures, putting into effect a decision by the National Security and Defense Council.

The list covers many people who support Russia’s war against Ukraine, ranging from TV personalities to popular singers.

The list includes Ukrainian pro-Kremlin journalist Diana Panchenko, who used to work for the TV channels of Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally and business tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk. Medvedchuk was charged with treasoin and handed over to Russia in September 2022 as part of a prisoner exchange.

The sanctions decree includes Russian propagandist Serhii Sosedov, Russian blogger Semyon Pegov, Ukraine-born propaganda blogger Yuriy Podoliaka, and Yuri Loza, a Russian singer openly supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The decree is the second massive round of sanctions against Kremlin supporters after Zelensky issued a decree sanctioning 119 Russian and pro-Russian Ukrainian public figures on Jan. 7.

Zelensky said on Jan. 7 that Ukraine will expand sanctions against Russian citizens and those affiliated with Moscow “who justify the war (against Ukraine), help to wage it, or glorify the terrorist state.”

He added that “everyone whose voice sounds in unison with the roar of Russian artillery will be isolated from the civilized world.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.