Ukraine imposes sanctions on 198 high-profile pro-Kremlin Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Jan. 15 to sanction 198 Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian public figures, putting into effect a decision by the National Security and Defense Council.

The list covers many people who support Russia’s war against Ukraine, ranging from TV personalities to popular singers.

The list includes Ukrainian pro-Kremlin journalist Diana Panchenko, who used to work for the TV channels of Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally and business tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk. Medvedchuk was charged with treasoin and handed over to Russia in September 2022 as part of a prisoner exchange.

The sanctions decree includes Russian propagandist Serhii Sosedov, Russian blogger Semyon Pegov, Ukraine-born propaganda blogger Yuriy Podoliaka, and Yuri Loza, a Russian singer openly supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The decree is the second massive round of sanctions against Kremlin supporters after Zelensky issued a decree sanctioning 119 Russian and pro-Russian Ukrainian public figures on Jan. 7.

Zelensky said on Jan. 7 that Ukraine will expand sanctions against Russian citizens and those affiliated with Moscow “who justify the war (against Ukraine), help to wage it, or glorify the terrorist state.”

He added that “everyone whose voice sounds in unison with the roar of Russian artillery will be isolated from the civilized world.”