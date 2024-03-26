Skip to content
Oleh Ivashchenko appointed as new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

by Martin Fornusek March 26, 2024 4:27 PM 1 min read
The symbol of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service (SZRU). (SZRU/website)
President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed on March 26 Oleh Ivashchenko as the new head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service after its current chief, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, was picked to replace Oleksiy Danilov as the National Security and Defense Council's secretary.

The decision was announced on the Presidential Office's website.

At the moment, no reason was provided for the new personnel changes.

Between 2017 and 2019, Ivashchenko served as a deputy chief for intelligence of the Ukraine's Armed Forces' General Staff. He later held the position of deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency, also known as HUR.

Ivashchenko holds the rank of a lieutenant general.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, known by the acronym SZRU, collects intelligence on political, economic, military, scientific, and technical spheres and is subordinate directly to the president.

Ivashchenko's predecessor, Lytvynenko, has served in the post since 2021.

Ukraine dismisses security council secretary Danilov
There was no reason given for his dismissal at the time of this publication.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
