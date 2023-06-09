Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister: Venice Commission advises Ukraine to postpone anti-oligarch law

by Martin Fornusek June 10, 2023 2:29 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Venice Commission, an advisory body to the Council of Europe, has recommended that Ukraine postpone the implementation of the anti-oligarch law until the war ends, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said on June 9.

The commission argued that the Russian invasion had already reduced the influence of oligarchs in Ukraine due to the destruction of their enterprises, among other reasons.

In this situation, it would be difficult to properly assess the impact of the law on the political and legal system, Maliuska explained.

The discussion about the anti-oligarch law is "on pause" for now, the minister said, but that will not last long.

The European Commission presented the implementation of the law as a condition for Ukraine to join the EU.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the anti-oligarch law in 2021, establishing a legal definition of an oligarch.

The law bans such persons from financing political parties and other political activities, and excludes them from the privatization of the state's assets.

Ukraine's oligarchs have faced pressure from the state during the Russian invasion, with their assets being confiscated under martial law.

Oligarch Rinat Akhmetov had to give up his media empire and lost half his assets amid the Russian invasion.

Another oligarch, Ihor Kolomoisky, has been sanctioned by the U.S. He was reportedly stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship in July 2022, and his residence was searched during an anti-corruption crackdown in February 2023.

Ukraine’s top oligarch Akhmetov loses half his assets to Russia’s invasion
It took several months of Russia’s full-scale invasion to turn some of the most valuable assets of Ukraine’s richest man Rinat Akhmetov into a pile of dust, metal, and concrete. The tycoon’s long list of painful business losses includes the Mariupol-based Azovstal steel plant, one of the largest
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Datskevych
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.